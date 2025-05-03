Baltimore club, the city’s exuberant strain of homegrown house music, has hit many cultural milestones over the years, from A-list collaborations to a musical documentary on Netflix.

Now we can add the expansive virtual world of “Fortnite” to that list.

This week, players of the popular video game were able to buy an emote, or a dance they assign to their character, called “Roll Call,” named after a Baltimore club track by TSU Terry, TT the Artist and Mighty Mark. The song, released in 2021, is heard in the background as players make the in-game purchase.

The placement earned TSU Terry cool points with at least one “Fortnite” fanatic: his son.

“I was telling him, ‘Hey, you know I got an emote coming up.’ He thought I was joking and playing. He was like, ‘No you don’t, Dad,’ ” said TSU Terry, born Terry Wedington. “He was shocked. … He plays it [“Fortnite”] every day, literally.”

The game’s reach is hard to overstate. “Fortnite” counted more than 100 million players last year, according to a press release from maker Epic Games, and can be accessed across consoles including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with PCs, iPhones and Android devices.

It is a world unto itself, with games within the game, such as the popular “Battle Royale” and “Rocket Racing.” “Fortnite” has also become known for its high-profile collaborations, from brands Marvel and “Star Wars” to artists Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg.

The high tempo and energy from “Roll Call” fit the colorful game. The track — which was also featured in a commercial for the British sports drink Lucozade — comes from the soundtrack of “Dark City Beneath the Beat,” the Baltimore club-centered film by TT the Artist that debuted on Netflix in April 2021.

TT, born Tedra Wilson, needed a song for a scene that honors the Paradox, the storied dance club in South Baltimore that closed in 2016. ”Roll Call” is designed to show off the limb-flailing dance moves locals have been doing for decades. The Cherry Hill (aka the Wut Wut), the Spongebob and the Crazy Legs all get shoutouts.

“It’s like the Electric Slide for Baltimore,” TT the Artist said.

Though the “Roll Call” emote was available for purchase for only a few days (it’s no longer for sale in the game’s shop), the placement still brings worldwide attention to Baltimore music and culture, TSU Terry said. He’s seen an increase in “Roll Call” plays on streaming services and on TikTok since its “Fortnite” debut.

“Shoot, it means everything. It means that people are paying attention to what we’ve got going on in Baltimore,” he said.

The three artists are staying busy. TSU Terry said he’s selecting local dancers for R&B singer Tink’s concert at CFG Bank Arena next month, while TT is working on a documentary series called “Denim” that spotlights LGBTQIA+ creatives, including Baltimore fashion designer Bishme Cromartie, the winner of Season 20 of “Project Runway.”

Meanwhile, Mighty Mark, who DJs Orioles games, has had a busy week. He starred in “BMore Mighty,” a short documentary that premiered at the SNF Parkway Theatre on Tuesday, and then opened for Soulja Boy at Baltimore Soundstage the following day.

Throughout it all, the artists are emphasizing their roots in Baltimore and its rich culture. As an artist living in Manhattan, TT said, it’s clear Charm City doesn‘t get the recognition that other regions, such as New Jersey and its own club music, have received in recent years.

Is it safe to say Baltimore deserves more shine? “Absolutely, it’s still not getting its credit,” TT said.

Being seen by potentially tens of millions of “Fortnite” players feels like a good start.