LL Cool J’s F.O.R.C.E. tour stopping in Baltimore with surprise guests

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Grammy Award-winning artist LL Cool J is headlining and curating a unique tour of hip-hop legends, and it’s coming to Baltimore this summer.

“The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live” tour is stopping at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore on July 1.

This won’t be a traditional show with openers, but a nonstop musical mashup with various artists. It is building off of the Grammy Awards performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop earlier this year.

So, which artists are coming to Baltimore for the show? Promoters haven’t said which performers will be in which city, but Baltimore is definitely in for a treat.

The rotating cast of iconic acts includes Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice-T, Rick Ross and more.

LL will perform each night with The Roots and legendary DJs Jazzy Jeff and Z-Trip, who put on the grand Grammys performance.

Verizon and Citi presale tickets open Tuesday at noon.

The Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Finally, the general sale kicks off on Friday at 10 a.m. Find those tickets here.

“I’m excited to be on my first Arena tour in 30 years,” LL said in a statement. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some non stop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”