In 1994, Nas released “Illmatic,” the New York rapper’s anticipated debut album. Nearly 31 years later, it is still widely celebrated as one of the genre’s greatest albums of all time.

This summer, Nas will team up with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to put a new spin on the record. The concert will take place at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (1212 Cathedral St.) on July 23, the BSO announced. Tickets are on sale now, and range from $75 to $299 (before a service fee).

The collaboration will feature “new, full orchestral arrangements” of the 10-track album, per the BSO’s social media posts.

“Welcoming Nas to perform alongside the BSO will be a highlight of the year,” Mark Hanson, the BSO’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “This collaboration speaks to our commitment to breaking boundaries and creating a space where all audiences feel connected to the power of live orchestral music. It is an honor to bring this iconic album to life in a new way and shine a spotlight on our musicians’ incredible range and talent.”

Nas, who’s been nominated for 17 Grammys and won the ceremony’s Best Rap Album award in 2021 for “King’s Disease,” is no stranger to performing in Baltimore. More recently, he and Mary J. Blige brought their “Royalty” tour to then-Royal Farms Arena in August 2019. Nas also celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Illmatic” as a co-headliner at Preakness InfieldFest, alongside Lorde.

Last year, the 51-year-old MC performed with the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. This go-round, Nas will also perform with the Boston Pops on June 27, the Chicago Philharmonic on July 2 and the Philadelphia Orchestra on July 25.

”Illmatic,” which includes songs such as “N.Y. State of Mind” and ”The World is Yours,” was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for preservation in 2021 due to its ”power to influence entire genres of music.”