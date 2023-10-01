Music

Photos: All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

30,000 attendees swarm the Columbia venue for the festival’s ninth year.

Kaitlin Newman

Published 9/30/2023 10:36 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/30/2023 10:38 p.m. EDT

Shelbie Howard and Lauren Durant sing and dance along to The Wombats at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The ninth annual All Things Go festival kicked off Saturday at Merriweather Post Pavilion, featuring 32 artists performing across two stages, including Maryland native Maggie Rogers. Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Suki Waterhouse, Peach Pit, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan & Sara and Alvvays are among the headliners of the two-day festival.

Attendees started trickling in around 11 a.m. and most stayed into the night for the final headliners. Unlike last year’s rainy and waterlogged festival, this year’s edition saw nice fall weather with sunlight and a cool breeze.

English songwriter and performer Raye performs at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd goes wild for English performer and songwriter Raye at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023.

The crowd goes wild for English performer and songwriter Raye at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

English songwriter and performer Raye performs at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd sings along to The Wombats at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023.

The crowd sings along to The Wombats at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Sophia Robichaux poses for a portrait at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A festival attendee enjoys the sunlight at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

A festival attendee enjoys the sunlight at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Wombats perform at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd sings along to The Wombats at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023.

The crowd sings along to The Wombats at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Tegan and Sara perform at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Teagan and Sara perform at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023.

Tegan and Sara perform at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Tegan and Sara perform at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd packs the pavilion for featured artist Fletcher All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd screams songs back to Fletcher while she performs at At Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023.

Fletcher performs at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fletcher's band performs at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fletcher performs at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fletcher performs at At Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Fletcher performs at At Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People dance in the pit during Fletcher's performance at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Fletcher performs at At Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The crowd pulls out their phones for featured artist Fletcher at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Carly Rae Jepsen performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

I’ve waited my whole life to play this f---king stage!”

—  Maggie Rogers as she took the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Many festival attendees came out to see Maggie Rogers, an Eastern Shore Maryland native. Rogers grew up attending concerts here at Merriweather Post Pavilion and is now headlining their biggest annual festival.

“I saw my first concert at this venue. It was 2006, I saw the Black-Eyed-Peas with Pussy Cat Dolls opening for them. It was steamy, I brought my Black-Eyed Peas lunch box to school the next day,” she said as she reminisced about her first concert here.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Allison Kinneberg is seeing Rodgers for the third time this year. “I’m a big fan of her first album. I went all the way to Red Rocks to see her and that was a bucket list item for me!” she said as she got her hair curled inside the Conair tent.

Allison Kinneberg gets her hair done at the Conair tent at All Things Go Festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Matt Grim, along with his two friends Anna Krueger and Cerah Naccarato, was dressed in monochrome yellow with Kruger in blue and Naccarato in red. “We came to see Maggie! Honestly, we’re dressed like this because in an interview Maggie said monochromatic colors were in, so we wore monochromatic colors.”

Friends Matt Grim, Anna Krueger, and Cerah Naccarato, pose for a portrait in their monochrome outfits at All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavillion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

“Just being able to look out into the crowd at the way this crowd looks, it’s hard to explain. I feel really seen.”

—  Maggie Rogers as she looked out into a crowd of 15,000 people

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023.

Maggie Rogers performs at All Things Go festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion on September 30, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)