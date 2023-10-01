Photos: All Things Go music festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion

The ninth annual All Things Go festival kicked off Saturday at Merriweather Post Pavilion, featuring 32 artists performing across two stages, including Maryland native Maggie Rogers. Lana Del Rey, boygenius, Suki Waterhouse, Peach Pit, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan & Sara and Alvvays are among the headliners of the two-day festival.
Attendees started trickling in around 11 a.m. and most stayed into the night for the final headliners. Unlike last year’s rainy and waterlogged festival, this year’s edition saw nice fall weather with sunlight and a cool breeze.
I’ve waited my whole life to play this f---king stage!”— Maggie Rogers as she took the stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Many festival attendees came out to see Maggie Rogers, an Eastern Shore Maryland native. Rogers grew up attending concerts here at Merriweather Post Pavilion and is now headlining their biggest annual festival.
“I saw my first concert at this venue. It was 2006, I saw the Black-Eyed-Peas with Pussy Cat Dolls opening for them. It was steamy, I brought my Black-Eyed Peas lunch box to school the next day,” she said as she reminisced about her first concert here.
Allison Kinneberg is seeing Rodgers for the third time this year. “I’m a big fan of her first album. I went all the way to Red Rocks to see her and that was a bucket list item for me!” she said as she got her hair curled inside the Conair tent.
Matt Grim, along with his two friends Anna Krueger and Cerah Naccarato, was dressed in monochrome yellow with Kruger in blue and Naccarato in red. “We came to see Maggie! Honestly, we’re dressed like this because in an interview Maggie said monochromatic colors were in, so we wore monochromatic colors.”
“Just being able to look out into the crowd at the way this crowd looks, it’s hard to explain. I feel really seen.”— Maggie Rogers as she looked out into a crowd of 15,000 people
