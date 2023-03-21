Pier Six Pavilion to host first ever ‘Summer Days’ festival

If fans of new acts thought the days of attending concerts at Pier Six Pavilion were over, just like Lucky Daye’s single, the venue is calling them back.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that they will host a “Summer Days” festival at Pier Six Pavilion. Daye, who received critical acclaim for his 2022 sophomore studio album “Candydrip” and five nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards, will headline the event. Other artists like Muni Long, best known for the Grammy-winning “Hrs and Hrs,” and acts like singer Joyce Wrice and Baltimore’s own John Wells, a rapper who has found popularity from his frequent viral videos on Twitter, will also make an appearance.

The flyer for the "Summer Days" music festival flyer. (Live Nation courtesy photo)

“This inaugural event will bring some of music’s hottest emerging talent to Baltimore for their debut,” said Mark Mangold, Live Nation’s vice president of concerts for Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. “We thought this lineup would be really fun for a festival type of atmosphere with the space being so unique as it’s on the water in downtown Baltimore.”

An outdoor venue in Inner Harbor that holds 4,400 people, Pier Six Pavilion was once a go-to stop in Baltimore for fans to see artists perform earlier in their careers. Before Drake did arena tours, he performed at Pier Six in 2010; Future and Dan Deacon were there in 2015; and FKA Twigs, Travis Scott and Bryson Tiller made appearances in 2016. With fewer rising stars on the schedule in recent years in favor of established acts, Live Nation is working to make Pier Six inclusive for all levels of musicians.

The festival announcement is a step in reaching those audiences again. “Pier Six is an integral part of Baltimore’s history and it has always been a special place to experience live music,” said Claudia Friar, Live Nation’s vice president of regional marketing. “Summer Days” is one of two festivals the pavilion currently has on the docket this year; “Sad Summer Fest,” featuring emo rockers such as Taking Back Sunday, Hot Mulligan and Mom Jeans, will take place again on July 12.

“We are committed to continue making Baltimore a music destination for fans throughout the region,” Mangold said.