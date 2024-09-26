Rams Head Live! is leaving its longtime home in the Inner Harbor, dealing a blow to downtown Baltimore’s live music scene.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Power Plant Live confirmed its tenant, Rams Head, is leaving the space but said the venue will remain a part of the Baltimore music scene. It was not immediately clear whether Rams Head Live! is relocating or closing permanently. The spokesperson did not specify who would be taking over the music venue.

“The venue will temporarily close while it undergoes enhancements and will continue to be an exciting home for live music, festivals, events and parties in downtown Baltimore when it reopens,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The closure comes nearly a decade after the family-owned Rams Head Group sold Rams Head Live! to a Los Angeles-based AEG Presents in 2015. The venue retained the name to maintain brand recognition in the region.

Representatives for Rams Head Group and its Annapolis venue Rams Head Presents said in a statement Thursday that they are hopeful the facility will remain a music venue and that the Baltimore music scene “will continue to thrive.”

“We are proud to have built Rams Head Live! from the ground up and to have been a key part in developing the music scene in Downtown Baltimore and the Power Plant Live! district.” said Kyle Muehlhauser, Rams Head Presents and Rams Head Group owner, in the statement.

Located in the Power Plant Live complex, the intimate venue with a 1,500-person capacity has been a mainstay in downtown Baltimore since 2004. Music fans took to social media this week to share memories of concerts they attended in the space. Some wondered what impact the change will have on the city’s nightlife and entertainment offerings.

“Anytime a venue shuts down it’s a negative impact to the local economy,” said Evan Weinstein, founding partner for the neighboring restaurant Underground Pizza Co. as well as Steez Promo, in a message Thursday morning. “That being said, the venue has been open for nearly 20 years, and I’m sure someone will step up and fill the gap.”

Rams Head Live!’s box office shows performances scheduled through Nov. 15.

Representatives for AEG did not respond to requests for comment.