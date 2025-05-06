Months after Rams Head Live! hosted its final concert, the downtown music venue will reopen this summer as Nevermore Hall.

The venue, named as a nod to Baltimore author Edgar Allan Poe, will be operated by the local ownership group behind the nearby venue Baltimore Soundstage, said marketing director Mike O’Brien. Power Plant Live!, owned by the Cordish Companies, is leasing the space to the group.

The initial concert schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, with shows likely to start “around August,” O’Brien said.

With a capacity of 1,500 people, Rams Head Live! opened in 2004 and hosted a wide range of acts across all genres, from James Brown and Arctic Monkeys to Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller. The Maryland hard rock band Clutch played the venue’s final show on Dec. 6.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The new ownership group is “committed to that same level of quality and music variety,” according to a press release.

Nevermore Hall will include multiple bars, expanded VIP areas and new, gothic-inspired decor, per the release. Its booking partner is Live Nation.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nevermore Hall to Baltimore’s vibrant live music scene and expand our longtime partnership with Baltimore Soundstage by coming on as the booking partner for this reimagined venue,” said Kelly Flanigan, regional president for Live Nation.