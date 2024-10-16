Not many special guests could overshadow Steve Wonder at his Baltimore show. But two who could showed up.

Barack and Michelle Obama escorted Wonder, a music legend and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, on stage Tuesday night at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Snippets of the show — and the appearance of the Obamas on stage — made it to social media. The legendary musician can be heard making references to the upcoming presidential election.

“Can y’all say landslide?” Wonder called out to the audience.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The crowd responded: “Landslide.”

“We’re going to have a landslide,” Wonder said.

Read More Baltimore Running Festival returns: Here’s what you need to know Oct 15, 2024

During Stevie Wonder’s Tuesday night show at CFG Bank Arena, former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama showed up as special guests. (GusSent X)

The former president and first lady left the singing to Wonder, but did clap along as he performed a song called “Landslide,” sung to the tune of the Martha and the Vandella’s classic “Heatwave.”

“I’m sick of hearing people be angry and bitter and all that,” Wonder said at the end of the song.

After singing “Landslide,” the Obamas hugged Wonder.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For some added local juice, Baltimore’s own Morgan State Choir joined Wonder on stage for part of the show.

The appearance of the Obamas took some in the audience by surprise.

“Look who showed up to the Stevie Wonder show,” DJ Nah FR posted to X Tuesday night, with a picture of the musician and the couple.

Barack and Michelle Obama joined Stevie Wonder on stage at CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday in Baltimore. (DJ Nah FR X)

The Baltimore stop is part of his “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour, which was purposely designed to start and finish before the presidential election.

The Morgan State University Choir joined music legend Stevie Wonder on stage at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore Tuesday night. (GusSent on X)

Wonder has won 25 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He won the Presidential Medal of Freedom and was a key figure in making Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday.