Sunday, I’m in Love: The Cure plays sold-out show

English rock band plays to a crowd of 15,000 at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Kaitlin Newman

Published 6/26/2023 1:41 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/26/2023 4:02 p.m. EDT

The Cure played a sold-out show to a crowd of 15,000 people at Merriweather Post Pavilion on June 26. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Robert Smith comin’.

The lead vocalist of The Cure made sure to give a nod to Baltimore’s most famous TV show during their sold-out concert Sunday at Merriweather Post Pavilion. During the 27-song set, Smith wore a shirt emblazoned with “Omar comin’” in big block letters, a reference to HBO’s “The Wire.”

The band played their most famous tracks over the course of three hours, including “Friday, I’m in Love,” “Just Like Heaven,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Lovesong.”

The crowd seemed especially thankful for the performance, which came roughly three months after Smith famously took on Ticketmaster, resulting in the company refunding tacked-on ticket fees to fans. ”The system that values profit over people is really what needs to be changed,” Smith wrote.

Ticketmaster “as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for the lowest ticket price transaction,” he later updated fans. “And a $5 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for other ticket price transactions for all Cure shows at all venues.”

The Cure’s fans made sure Smith saw their gratitude. “Thx, Robert!” one sign read, with a hashtag written just below: “#ticketmastersux.”

Fans held up a sign that said, "THX ROBERT, TICKETMASTER SUX." (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Cure played 27 songs over the course of three hours. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Robert Smith looks out on the sold-out show at Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Cure plays at Merriweather Post Pavilion. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)