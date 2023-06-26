Robert Smith comin’.
The lead vocalist of The Cure made sure to give a nod to Baltimore’s most famous TV show during their sold-out concert Sunday at Merriweather Post Pavilion. During the 27-song set, Smith wore a shirt emblazoned with “Omar comin’” in big block letters, a reference to HBO’s “The Wire.”
The band played their most famous tracks over the course of three hours, including “Friday, I’m in Love,” “Just Like Heaven,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Lovesong.”
The crowd seemed especially thankful for the performance, which came roughly three months after Smith famously took on Ticketmaster, resulting in the company refunding tacked-on ticket fees to fans. ”The system that values profit over people is really what needs to be changed,” Smith wrote.
Ticketmaster “as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for the lowest ticket price transaction,” he later updated fans. “And a $5 per ticket refund to all verified fan accounts for other ticket price transactions for all Cure shows at all venues.”
The Cure’s fans made sure Smith saw their gratitude. “Thx, Robert!” one sign read, with a hashtag written just below: “#ticketmastersux.”
Lovesong ends … and there’s a proposal next to us in the lawn seats! She said yes ❤️ “I will always love you…”#ShowsOfALostWorld23 @CraigatCoF pic.twitter.com/z4IkGcrmKB— Steve Hanf (@SteveHanf) June 26, 2023
Four hours in the car. It rained.— RobBiertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) June 26, 2023
Our hotel caught fire. Evacuated, briefly.
Our chairs were confiscated. Bye bye.
Sweating amid a sea of humanity on the lawn at Merriweather Post.
All for 2 1/2 hours with @thecure. Totally with it. pic.twitter.com/QUiDHPGsaE
The Cure- @MerriweatherPP— Petrol and Cabernet (@ScuderiaAsino) June 26, 2023
Sorry folks trying to get these out fast. The boys are ripping it up pic.twitter.com/473eyqUgwL
The Cure - At Night - taking no prisoners! @MerriweatherPP pic.twitter.com/T0g9klVrJS— Petrol and Cabernet (@ScuderiaAsino) June 26, 2023
And I feel like I'm being eaten by thousand million shivering fury holes.... #thecure #SHOWSOFALOSTWORLD2023 #showsofalostworld23#lullaby pic.twitter.com/f5COCPGswx— Mr. Pink Eyez (@MrPinkEyez) June 26, 2023