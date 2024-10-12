The Depot, a live music venue and dance club, is up for sale after more than two decades in business.

A nightlife staple in Station North adjacent to Club Charles, the club’s co-owners, Margaret and Patrick Collins, called the sale “bittersweet” but they’re “getting older and can’t run the club forever,” they said. They hope someone younger can eventually come and continue the legacy of the club.

The legendary nightclub was listed on Zillow for $1.2 million on Oct. 6. It features a full-service bar, nightclub, DJ booth, and two apartments. The listing says the club comes fully equipped with inventory and includes licenses for live entertainment, outdoor seating and liquor.

“Whether you want to keep The Depot as it is or give it a fresh start, the possibilities are endless,” the listing reads. But Margaret Collins explained that the listing does not mean The Depot is immediately closing.

The club will remain open from 7 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Margaret and Patrick Collins, who are in their early 60s, said running The Depot has brought them much joy through years. Patrick Collins even described the The Depot as Baltimore’s own “real-life black hole Cheers,” like the TV sitcom where regulars of a Boston bar where everybody knows your name and connected over a few cold ones.

“It’s like any other business — you’ve got to live and breathe and eat it every day, you know? And don’t get me wrong I’ve loved every minute of it, but that’s a lot when you get old and have grandkids,” he said.

Margaret Collins echoed that sentiment. “I’ve been doing this 26 years. And when I first opened it, I was young, and I didn’t have grandchildren and I didn’t have other things going on,” she said. “I would love to do it forever, but it’s time to wind it down and just let someone younger take it over.”