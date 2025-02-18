Dozens of people every month over the last year have known to tap on the tall green doors of Juan and Amanda Gonzalez’s historic home in Union Square to hear the music.

Some come from within spitting distance, but others make the trek from as far away as Washington and even New York to hear artists.

They are all drawn by Union Square Soiree, a monthly gathering organized by neighbors for people from near and far to listen to live music from new and established artists, predominantly in the Gonzalez’s home.

Visitors pay $35 to $40 each time for a buffet of eclectic musical offerings from classical to jazz to contemporary tunes. All the proceeds go to the artists. The events also offer a full spread of hors d’oeuvres to fuel an opportunity to connect with friends and get to know new people.

“We are trying to attract people and show them that classical music is accessible. And we are trying to show them that, if they want to experience a different life and build a different relationship with people, they can do it here,” said Ramilya Saubanova, a professional pianist with more than 20 years’ experience who serves as vice president of the soiree.

Baltimore has its share of small, niche concerts throughout the city, including house concerts in Hampden, Charm City Porch Concerts, shows at the Black Cherry Puppet Theater near Hollins Market, Club 603 in Roland Park and Music on the Square in Canton.

Bassist Kris Monson performs with the Joshua Espinoza Trio. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Pianist Ramilya Saubanova, seated on the stairs at left, joins other attendees to watch the Joshua Espinoza Trio perform. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

On a recent rainy Friday night, more than 30 people filled the salon, decorated with an ornate, marble mantle, a floor-to-ceiling mirror with gold trim and a smattering of framed artwork.

The “stage” on this night — a section of the dark, hardwood floor at one end of the room — was set up with a piano, double bass and drum set for the Joshua Espinoza Trio, a group formed in 2018 that combines jazz, pop and folk music during its performances. The opening acts were several young artists, some still in grade school, who serenaded the crowd with “Moonlight Sonata” and other classics.

Beyond the monthly concerts, soiree organizers offer music lessons, lectures, and wine and coffee tastings.

Joshua Espinoza, the trio leader, raved about the intimate experience, saying house concerts are the ideal venue for playing and appreciating the group’s chamber music-style selections.

His group offered a full variety of music, from a song dedicated to a family member’s hometown in Mexico to a rendition of “In My Life” by the Beatles. While the trio played, children gazed down from a curved staircase, their elbows folded on their knees and fists cupping their attentive faces.

Juan Gonzalez, right, greets guests and introduces performers before the start of the show. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees peer around the corner from the hallway as bassist Kris Monson and the Joshua Espinoza Trio performs. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Nathaniel, 7, eats a taco as pianist Joshua Espinoza speaks with guests behind him. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Below them, women softly swayed in sequined skirts and floral dresses. Heads all around the room nodded to the beat of the music.

Others such as Bomin Park, Anne Adams-Kennedy and Jim Kennedy worked alongside the performance, shuffling in and out between sets to greet visitors and make more room. Patrons had a chance to fill up from a full buffet of tortilla chips and salsa alongside lengua, chorizo and suadero for tacos.

For Jessica Bauer, who makes her way to the concert from Wyndhurst in North Baltimore, any seat is a welcoming enough environment to come solo and instinctually nudge or lock eyes with someone also vibing with a certain part of a song.

Bauer said she especially enjoys what she calls the “Chopin offs,” wild moments of improvisation for anyone who jumps on the piano for a jam session.

In 2010, Juan and Amanda Gonzalez bought the home of the salon, a house that dates to the 19 century. It’s just one of several historic homes in Union Square, which offers an annual cookie tour to give people a chance to explore.

Katya Cordero, center, and other attendees applaud as the Joshua Espinoza Trio performs. (Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner)

Jim Kennedy, a Union Square resident, said the event gives people another reason to get over to the west side, a place that some outsiders fear. But, Kennedy said, “it’s not entirely justified” because “bad things can happen anywhere.”

For Juan Gonzalez and other soiree organizers, the monthly concert series provides a unique view into the rich cultural life of Baltimore neighborhoods.

“To me, it’s such a stunning, cultural city, and I think this [soiree] epitomizes what really happens here,” Gonzalez said.