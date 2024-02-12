Valentine’s Day is a time to show romantic partners how much they mean to you — unless you’re single. Then it’s just a reminder of your singleness.

And if you are single, you’re not alone. We wanted you and your feelings to be represented, so we made you this playlist (you’re welcome).

This list includes anthems and bops to match any feelings you may have about the day. Press play and tell us what you think.

(Warning: Neither The Banner nor I are responsible for any actions you take in the course of listening to these songs).

Emotional Songs

Toni Braxton: “Un-Break My Heart”

Lyric: “Un-cry these tears. I cried so many nights. Un-break my heart.”

Celine Dion: “All By Myself”

Lyric: “All by myself. Don’t wanna be all by myself. Anymore.”

Carl Thomas: “Emotional”

Lyric: “What’s a man to do when he just can’t take no more? Oh, what’s a man to do? What am I to do when my heart leads me to the door?”

Ne-Yo: “So Sick”

Lyric: “Gotta fix that calendar I have that’s marked July 15th’. ‘Cause since there’s no more you, there’s no more anniversary.”

Mary J. Blige: “I’m Goin’ Down”

Lyric: “Sleep don’t come easy, boy please believe me. Since you been gone, everything’s goin’ wrong.”

Usher: “U Got it Bad”

Lyric: “I’ve been there, done it, humped around. After all that this is what I found -- Nobody wants to be alone...”

Brandy ft. Wanya Morris: “Brokenheatred”

Lyric: “Next time I will be totally sure. Don’t want the pain of falling in and out of love. It’s more than my poor heart should endure.”

Case: “Missing You”

Lyric: “Every day I want to pick up the phone and tell you that you’re everything I need and more. If only I could find you”

Mariah Carey: “We Belong Together”

Lyric: “When you left I lost a part of me, and it’s still so hard to believe. Come back, baby, please, ‘cause we belong together.”

Eric Benét: “Sometimes I Cry”

Lyric: “I’ll just have to fake it until I can make it. There’s a smile on my face, but I’m broken inside.”

Boyz II Men: “Doin’ Just Fine”

Lyric: “Now you say that you made a big mistake, never meant to take your love away. But you can save your tired apologies, ‘cause it may seem hard to believe, but I’m doin’ just fine.”

Whitney Houston: “I Will Always Love You”

Lyric: “I hope life treats you kind. And I hope you have all you dreamed of. And I wish you joy and happiness, but above all this, I wish you love.”

Celebratory songs

Kelly Clarkson: “Since You’ve Been Gone”

Lyric: “But since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time. I’m so moving on. Thanks to you, now I get, I get what I want.”

Destiny’s Child: “Survivor”

Lyric: “You thought that I’d be broke without ya, but I’m richer. You thought that I’d be sad without ya, I love harder.”

Usher: “U Don’t Have To Call”

Lyric: “Gonna boogie tonight. ‘Cause I’m honestly too young of a guy to stay home, waitin’ for love. So tonight, I’m gonna do what a single man does -- and that’s party!”

112: “It’s Over Now”

Lyric: “I never would’ve thought we’d be breaking up like this but it’s over now, it’s over now.”

TLC: “No Scrubs”

Lyric: “Well a scrub checkin’ me, but his game is kinda weak and I know that he cannot approach me. ‘Cause I’m looking like class, and he’s looking like trash, can’t get wit’ a deadbeat ass.”

Beyoncé: “Single Ladies”

Lyric: “Don’t treat me to these things of the world. I’m not that kind of girl. Your love is what I prefer, what I deserve.”

Scornful

Adele: “Rolling in the Deep”

Lyric: “Baby, I have no story to be told. But I’ve heard one on you, now I’m gonna make your head burn.”

Jasmine Sullivan: “Bust Your Windows”

Lyric: “I bust the windows out your car. And no it didn’t mend my broken heart. I’ll probably always have these ugly scars, but right now I don’t care about that part.”

Beyoncé: “Ring The Alarm”

Lyric: “Tell me how should I feel, when I know what I know. And my female intuition telling me you a dog.”

Keyshia Cole: “I Should Have Cheated”

Lyric: “First of all let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of.”

Mario: “How Could You?”

Lyric: “Girl, I tried to give you everything, can’t believe the ways you repaid me. Girl you had it all, but I guess my all wasn’t good enough for you.”

Timbaland ft. OneRepublic: “Apologize”

Lyric: “You tell me that you need me, then you go and cut me down, but wait. You tell me that you’re sorry, didn’t think I’d turn around and say that it’s too late to apologize, it’s too late.”

Rihanna: “Take a Bow”

Lyric: “And the award for the best liar goes to you for makin’ me believe that you could be faithful to me...”

Oldies

Janet Jackson: “Come Back to Me”

Lyric: “Come back to me. I’m beggin’ you please. Come back to me. I want you to come back to me.”

Luther Vandross: “Since I Lost My Baby”

Lyric: “Next time I’ll be kinder, won’t you please help me find her? Someone just remind her of this love she left behind her.”

Michael Jackson: “She’s Out of My Life”

Lyric: “She’s out of my life and I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

Al Green: “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?”

Lyric: “And how can you mend a broken heart? How can you stop the rain from falling down? Tell me, how can you stop the sun from shining?”

Gladys Knight & The Pips: “Neither One of Us”

Lyric: “It’s sad to think we’re not gonna make it. And it’s gotten to the point where we just can’t fake it.”

Etta James: “I’d Rather Go Blind”

Lyric: “Whoo, I would rather, I would rather go blind, boy then to see you walk away from me, child.”

