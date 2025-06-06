Wu-Tang Clan takes the stage tonight at CFG Bank Arena as part of “The Final Chamber,” the group’s farewell tour — marking the end of an era for one of hip-hop’s most iconic rappers. This stop in Baltimore isn’t just a concert — it’s music history in the making, and it lands during Black Music Month, adding even more weight to the moment.

Among the fans in the crowd will be Mayor Brandon Scott, a true diehard Wu-Tang fan who proved he’s smarter than ChatGPT when it comes to the hip-hop legends. The group’s impact spans decades, shaping culture and sound with gritty lyrics, kung fu samples, and raw East Coast energy.

Follow along with The Baltimore Banner’s live blog for real-time updates, photos and behind-the-scenes moments from our reporters on the ground.

MORE COVERAGE