Discover your own horse name and gallop into Preakness with a title worthy of a thoroughbred

What do Early Voting, Cloud Computing and Tabasco Cat have in common?

If you guessed that they were all racehorses that won the Preakness Stakes, then you win bragging rights.

The Preakness Stakes, which returns May 20 to Baltimore’s historic Pimlico Race Course, is the middle jewel in the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing, sandwiched between the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

So, how hard is it to pick a name for a thoroughbred racehorse? Don’t worry, it’s not a “night-mare,” per say. There are some rules, though, so the process can be a little daunting.

A solid name will need to be distinctive and creative, in short, unique. Surely, it has to be memorable, especially with present and future horse racing aficionados. Most importantly, it cannot be more than 18 characters, including punctuation and spaces. That’s the magic number: 18, according to the rule book of the registrar, The Jockey Club.

Just look at this year’s Kentucky Derby winner Mage, with a cool four characters. Those four letters pack a lot of punch, it’s part magical and part supernatural. Mage is the only horse running this year’s Preakness Stakes that also ran the Kentucky Derby (and that hasn’t happened since 1969). Perhaps, a little magic will help in obtaining that prized second jewel.

Maryland-bred Coffeewithchris, who’s running in Preakness, is all one word, to come in at under 18 characters. Cute, right? If he wins, he’ll be the first Maryland-bred winner of the Preakness since Deputed Testamony in 1983.

Other rules from The Jockey Club include no names entirely made of initials or numbers. It also shouldn’t include horse-related terms or anything offensive you’d find in Urban Dictionary. If the name is based on a living person, an owner would need to get written permission. A long list of restricted names includes past winners, Hall of Famers and leading sires and broodmare sires.

What would you name your thoroughbred horse? We’re here to help you out. We took some liberties with the character count for chuckles and whinnies.

All you need to do is enter the first letter of your name, your birth month and your birth date and voilà.

Take a screenshot of your fabulous thoroughbred racehorse name and share on social. If you want to see if it’s taken, search The Jockey Club’s Online Names Book.