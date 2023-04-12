What do you want to know about recreational cannabis in Maryland?

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
On the last day in session, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill establishing rules for recreational cannabis sales. Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign the legislation into law, which will allow anyone over the age of 21 to purchase and consume cannabis products beginning July 1.
Use the form below to ask The Baltimore Banner any questions you may have about Maryland’s new recreational cannabis market.
