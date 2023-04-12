What do you want to know about recreational cannabis in Maryland?

Sarah Meeker attends the grand opening of Ceylon House, Maryland’s first cannabis lounge, on March 5. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
On the last day in session, the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill establishing rules for recreational cannabis sales. Gov. Wes Moore is expected to sign the legislation into law, which will allow anyone over the age of 21 to purchase and consume cannabis products beginning July 1.

Use the form below to ask The Baltimore Banner any questions you may have about Maryland’s new recreational cannabis market.

