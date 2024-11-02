Center Stage in Baltimore said it canceled its Saturday performances of “Pride and Prejudice” after a water main broke, damaging its second floor and lobby.

In an email, spokeswoman Robyn Murphy said the theater said staff acted quickly to evacuate the building and secure valuable items, but the extent of the damage is not yet clear. Murphy said the incident will not threaten the entire 2024/25 season, noting that the Head Theater — located on the fourth floor — was not affected.

The theater canceled a performance last week after one of its actors fell ill.

The show is slated to be performed through Nov. 10, according to the theater’s website.