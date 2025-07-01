Fireworks have been synonymous with the July Fourth holiday since the late 1700s. While it’s not exactly “bombs bursting in air,” the pyrotechnics have become an essential celebratory display on our most patriotic summer nights.

To help you decide where to spend your Independence Day, we’re rounding up some of the best places to see fireworks in spots around the state. While there are more events leading up to and following the holiday, of course, these are the celebrations on July Fourth that include the epic sparklers and their best viewing spots.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Baltimore

Inner Harbor

Head downtown to enjoy the annual fireworks show put on by the city. Per usual, Mayor Brandon Scott will kayak into the Inner Harbor to kick off the evening, which includes celebratory performances from local talent at the amphitheater.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Where: The Inner Harbor and Inner Harbor Amphitheater (East Pratt and Light streets)

Best view: From the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill and Harbor East.

Cherry Hill

The Cherry Hill Arts & Music Waterfront Festival will feature a variety of performances — from local to international artists — and an Independence Day drone show. Check out this map for more information on free parking and more.

When: 1-10 p.m. The drone show is expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The festival takes place at Middle Branch Park (3301 Waterview Ave., Baltimore); the drone show launches from West Covington Park (101 W. Cromwell St., Baltimore).

Best view: Despite the two locations, the best place to enjoy the festival and watch the drone show is Middle Branch Park.

Baltimore County

Catonsville

Catonsville High School hosts a Family Fun Fest that promises plenty of carnival-style food vendors, music by the band Crush and other events throughout the day. The night concludes with a fireworks show.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Catonsville High School (421 Bloomsbury Ave., Catonsville)

Best view: Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to pick out their spots early at CHS.

Nottingham

Fullerton Park has food and music starting in the afternoon, followed by a nighttime fireworks show. Four different bands will play throughout the day while vendors serve ice cream, seafood, beer, wine and more.

When: The music begins at 2 p.m., and the fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Fullerton Park (4304 Fullerton Ave., Nottingham) or Fullerton Elementary School (4400 Fullerton Ave., Nottingham)

Best view: On the field of Fullerton Elementary School or from the park.

Towson

The Towson area July Fourth fireworks are a 50-year tradition put together by the community. There will be raffle tickets for purchase and donation buckets for those who want to contribute to the event.

When: Fireworks will be set off sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m.

Where: Loch Raven Technical Academy (8101 Lasalle Road, Towson)

Best view: The fireworks are launched from the lower soccer field behind the Ravenwood shopping center. Most people congregate in the shopping center parking lot, the upper soccer field, Pleasant Plains Road or Loch Raven Academy.

Howard County

Columbia

Celebrate Independence Day at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront with an event that features more than a dozen food trucks, live music and, of course, a fireworks show. The musical performances will be produced by the Merriweather Arts and Culture Center and include a variety of musical genres: contemporary, bluegrass, soul and dance among them.

When: Blankets can be put down as early as 3 p.m., but the festivities officially run 5-10 p.m., with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Where: The Columbia Lakefront (10275 Wincopin Circle, Columbia)

Best view: Try to arrive as early as you can at the Lakefront. Alternatively, the various parking garages nearby offer views of the fireworks show. Keep note, though, that the Whole Foods parking lot will close at 6 p.m. Check the official website for alternative parking options.

Anne Arundel County

Annapolis

The waterfront in our state’s capital offers a fireworks display from a floating barge on the Severn River. The Independence Day parade starts beforehand at 6:30 p.m., and the city’s tourism website recommends picking your fireworks spot by 8 p.m.

When: 6:30-10 p.m.

Where: Annapolis Harbor (Dock Street, Annapolis)

Best view: There are multiple great viewing spots, including the Naval Academy bridge, Annapolis’ City Dock, and northeast of the Severn River, according to the site.

Montgomery County

Poolesville

The Volunteer Fire Department in Upper Montgomery County launches fireworks for the community. The event costs $10 (cash only) per car to park, with the money going to their ongoing Fourth of July fireworks fund. All firefighters and EMTs are volunteering their time. Expect a handful of food vendors, but no alcohol is allowed.

When: Gates open at 5 p.m.

Where: The field at the intersection of Hughes Road and Sugarland Road.

Best view: They recommend setting your GPS to 15598 Hughes Road in Poolesville to find the best field from which to view the fireworks.

Germantown

The South Germantown Recreational Park hosts Germantown Glory, their annual Independence Day event. Live music will feature the Central City Orchestra, and there will be food vendors. On-site parking is available, but pets and alcohol are prohibited.

When: Music begins at 7 p.m., and fireworks are expected to start at 9:15 p.m.

Where: South Germantown Recreational Park (17920 Germantown Park Drive, Germantown)

Best view: Bring chairs, blankets, and coolers to settle in at the park.

Rockville

Rockville has its own fireworks show at King Farm’s Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park. Live music from Maryland-based cover band Vertigo Red starts at 7 p.m. There will be food vendors like Althea’s Almost Famous, but outside food is also allowed. For more information on free parking, check out their website.

When: 7 p.m., with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park (1800 Piccard Drive, Rockville)

Best view: Bring your chairs and blankets to the park.

Eastern Shore

Ocean City

Ocean City will have two simultaneous fireworks shows: one at the boardwalk and another at Northside Park. The boardwalk area will have a fireworks show over the ocean, which also allows for boaters to enjoy the scene from the water. Meanwhile, Northside Park will have its own celebration for those without their sea legs. Both locations feature music starting at 8 p.m.

When: At both locations, DJs start playing at 8 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Where: The Boardwalk (698 N. Atlantic Ave., Ocean City) and Northside Park (200 125th St., Ocean City)

Best views: Northside Park or the beach at the Boardwalk.

Frederick County

Baker Park will rock out with two different music stages, food vendors, activities for kids and beer gardens. Check out their website for more details on entertainment and fun. The fireworks, shot from Parkway Elementary School, will end the day.

When: Noon to dusk

Where: Baker Park (121 N. Bentz St., Frederick) and Parkway Elementary School (300 Carroll Parkway, Frederick)

Best view: Frederick County provides a map of recommendations, which includes Fleming Avenue swimming pool area, the lawn of Frederick High School, and the Carillon Area of Baker Park. They note that areas like the band shell at Baker Park have an obstructed view.

Carroll County

The Carroll County Farm Museum hosts a day of festivities with the largest fireworks in the county. Admission is $5 per car. Expect tons of food vendors, tours of the farm and live music. Check their website for more details.

When: Gates open at 4 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for sundown, approximately 9:30-10 p.m.

Where: Carroll County Farm Museum (500 S. Center St., Westminster)

Best views: On the grounds of the farm.