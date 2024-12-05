A cold front made its way to the region this week, making it the perfect weather to bundle up, sit by the fire and soak in all the holiday festivities. From a vocal ensemble performance to meeting Santa Claus, Howard County has the perfect mix of winter activities for the week ending on Dec. 11.

Light the World Giving Machine

Thursday

A vending machine is coming to The Mall in Columbia, but it’s different from most. Described as a “vending machine that works in reverse,” The Light the World Giving Machine provides 30 options for giving to local and global nonprofit organizations. The machine will feature options such as classroom supplies, groceries, personal hygiene items or even summer camp and after-school care that people can choose to purchase, and that exact item or donation will go to someone you might never meet. The nonprofits in this year’s giving machines are Bridges to Housing Stability, the Bright Minds Foundation, the Digital Harbor Foundation, Franciscan Center and Grassroots Crisis Intervention. The machine will remain at the mall through Dec. 18.

‘A Christmas Carol’

11 a.m. to noon Thursday

Enjoy the classic holiday play “A Christmas Carol,” as performed by students from the HCHC Leadership Academy. The hourlong program will be filled with heartwarming moments and holiday spirit.

The event will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Columbia.

Tickets can be purchased online for $6, with the proceeds helping to support the microschool.

Midnight Madness and tree lighting

5:15 p.m. Friday

The Ellicott City Partnership is inviting anyone and everyone to come to Old Ellicott City for the 46th annual Midnight Madness. The evening will kick off with a performance of holiday carols from the Mount Hebron High School Chamber Choir and remarks by County Executive Calvin Ball and other leaders. The tree lighting will start at 6 p.m.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. visitors can take their own photo with Santa at the Museum of Howard County History; From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., they can explore the Holiday Train Garden at the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum.

The event will also feature a Christmas window-decorating contest.

The event is free and open to the public.

Baltimore Ravens and Santa visit

11:30 a.m. Saturday

Head to Colmont Farm in Woodbine to meet Santa along with Baltimore Ravens Lineman Andrew Vorhees. After meeting the duo, visitors can grab free donuts, hot chocolate and coffee and take a stroll around the tree farm to shop for fresh-cut Christmas trees and wreaths.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bollman Bridge lighting

6-6:30 p.m. Saturday

Come see the historic Bollman Iron Truss Bridge sparkle at a bridge-lighting event at Savage Mill. County Executive Calvin Ball will be a special guest at the event, as well as carolers who will light the bridge.

The event is free and open to the public.

Ugly sweater karaoke

6-10 p.m. Saturday

Put on your best ugly sweater and warm up your singing voice for the ugly sweater karaoke night at the More Than Java Cafe in Savage Mill.

Start picking out your karaoke songs to sing at the free event. People interested in joining can reserve their spot online.

Vocal ensemble concert

4-6 p.m. Sunday

The Tallis Scholars will perform at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ellicott City. The group, which was created in 1973 and performs Renaissance sacred music, will perform Gregorian chants and their evolution through the centuries.

Tickets must be purchased before the event and are $45 for adults, $10 for students and free for youth.