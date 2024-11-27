It’s Thanksgiving! Enjoy your November holiday eating turkey, stuffing and all the sides you can imagine. If you’re craving more things to do after feasting, Howard County has you covered.

From a Turkey Trot to a symphony of lights, here are seven things to do for the week ending Dec. 4.

Turkey Trot 10k

Start any time, finish at 11 a.m. Thursday

If you want to go for a nice run before your Thanksgiving meal, you’re in luck. The Howard County Striders are hosting a turkey trot prediction run. A prediction run means runners can start at any time with the goal of finishing as close to 11 a.m. as possible.

The person who finishes the closest to 11 a.m. wins.

The race will start and finish at Jeffers Hill Neighborhood Center in Columbia. Participants must register for the race between 9-10:30 a.m. at on-site laptops the day of the race. HCS members can register for $5, and if they bring a family member, registration is $10. Student members can register for $1.

Nonmembers can register for $7, students who are nonmembers can register for $2 and family members of nonmembers can register for $12.

Participants are not allowed to bring a timing device, strollers, headphones or animals to the race.

Thanksgiving buffet

Noon-6 p.m. Thursday

After working up an appetite in the race, you can head to a Thanksgiving buffet at Alexandra’s Restaurant in Ellicott City.

The buffet includes roasted turkey with sage gravy; bourbon-glazed country ham; prime rib with rosemary crust, gravy and horseradish cream; as well as seared salmon with gulf shrimp scampi. Sides include cornbread stuffing, truffle mac and cheese and more, and there are four desserts to choose from.

Reservations are required to dine in, and can be made by calling the restaurant.

Holiday Train Garden at B&O Ellicott City Station Museum

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday through Sunday; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; exhibit open until Jan. 5

Head to the Baltimore and Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum in Ellicott City to see their year-round exhibit, as well as model trains set up throughout the museum for the holiday season.

Built in 1831, the museum is the oldest surviving railroad station in the United States, according to Howard County.

The free exhibit is open to all ages.

Drive through the Merriweather Symphony of Lights

6-10 p.m. weekdays, 5-10 p.m. weekends until Jan. 4

See glowing nutcrackers, snowmen, polar bears, Santa’s sleigh and more as you drive through the magical Symphony of Lights at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

While driving through the display, be sure to look out for the secret phrase scrambled among the glittering bulbs. If you think you found the phrase, you can email your submission for the chance to win four lawn tickets to any concert at Merriweather, a one night stay at the Merriweather Lakehouse hotel and a $100 gift card to Lāk Columbia.

There are also walking nights through the lights on select days in December.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle, and a portion of the proceeds go to the Howard County General Hospital. Walking ticket prices vary by day.

A Celtic Christmas

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Let a cast of world-champion Irish dancers enchant you into a Celtic landscape that will bring the Christmas spirit to life in “A Celtic Christmas” performed by A Taste of Ireland at the Jim Rouse Theatre and Performing Arts Center in Columbia.

The performance will feature folk mashups with live musicians, a cappella tap battles and a magical story all rolled into one.

Tickets start at $38.57 and can be purchased online.

Shop small Saturday

10 a.m. Saturday

End your Thanksgiving weekend by shopping small and local in Old Ellicott City. Shop for pet toys, games and jewelry or purchase experiences like ghost tours and axe throwing for the upcoming holidays.

Ellicott City Partnership is working with with small businesses to offer discounts, like 20% off everything at Simply the Best Boutique or 50% off and a free tote bag with every purchase at Unique Kitchens and Baths Gift Shop.

Holiday bash and toy drive

6 p.m. Wednesday

Join the Jonathan Johnson Community Coalition’s first holiday bash and toy drive to support Columbia Community Care, a nonprofit that provides hunger relief services to Howard County families.

Guests are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the drive, where there will also be a silent auction. The event will feature a DJ, musical performances and Gov. Wes Moore is scheduled to make an appearance.

The holiday bash will be at Reckless Shepherd Brewery in Columbia — food and cocktails included.

Tickets start at $100 and must be purchased in advance online.