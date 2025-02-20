As the winter days keep getting colder, it seems the only thing to do some days is stay inside and get cozy. But if you want a change of scenery, there are plenty of events to check out in Howard County.

Here are seven things to do for the week ending Feb. 26.

Don’t Back Down – Tom Petty cover band concert

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Start the end of the week off strong by dancing and singing along to all of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ hits performed by Don’t Back Down. The Baltimore-based band formed in 2017 and will perform songs from Petty’s band and his solo hits, too.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The concert is at The Collective in Columbia. Single tickets are $32.19.

Spring film discussion

7 p.m. Friday

If you’re a lover of musicals, this event is for you. Howard Community College offers Friday film discussions, and this week’s film is the 1944 Judy Garland movie “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Participants are advised to watch the film on their own time before the discussion — think of it as a book club but for movies.

The discussion takes place on Zoom, and the link will be sent to participants at noon Friday. Interested people can reserve their spot for free online.

Unwind & Uncork - Valentine’s Yoga

11 a.m. to noon Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Stretch the stress of your week away in an hourlong yoga class and treat yourself to a glass of wine or a wine tasting afterward at Penn Oaks Winery in Cooksville. You can also purchase food after the yoga class, or bring your own picnic basket.

Tickets are $25 and include the yoga class and the wine tasting. Participants can reserve their spot online for free and then pay in person.

The class will be indoors and participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats and towels.

Upcycled Art: Transforming Paper into Treasures

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Get creative by attending a hands-on class where you will learn how to upcycle paper into art. In the class, participants will repurpose magazines, gift wrap and newspapers into something new.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

All materials are provided in the free workshop. The class is in the Avalon Room at the Miller Branch of the Howard County Library System. Interested people must register online.

More Than Hope

5:30 p.m. Sunday

Close out your weekend with a multicultural performance of dancers and singers “who will perform in honor of the journeys of refugees and asylum seekers” hosted by the Luminus Network for New Americans.

The performance will touch on themes of what it means to flee one’s home and what home means. Organizers hope the event will increase public awareness and spark action to address the needs of refugees and asylum seekers.

The event will be held at the Owen Brown Interfaith Center in Columbia. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. All proceeds go to the Luminus Network.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Blossoms of Hope

Show dates vary

Experience pink and white blossoms through more than 500 pieces of art across 14 galleries in the county, including private galleries and galleries in Savage Mill, The Collective and 50-plus centers.

Blossoms of Hope, a nonprofit that raises money for the community, has planted more than 3,100 pink blossoming trees in Howard County, according to the website. The exhibits are free. Check out the website for a full list of locations and times.

Wealth-building workshop

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Join a workshop to learn from a panel of expert investors on building wealth through smart strategies. Participants will learn about financing options, retirement programs and more. The workshop is free and interested people can register online.