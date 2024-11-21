As a cold front makes its way to Maryland on Wednesday night, there are many cozy activities to take part in and stay warm. From gearing up to the holidays with food and art markets galore to a girls’ night out, Howard County is the place to be for the week ending Wednesday Nov. 27.

Don’t forget to bring your softest scarf to keep you toasty!

Girls Night Out

5-8 p.m. Thursday

Bring a friend and make new ones at the Cozy Winter Nights edition of Girls Night Out. The evening will be packed with shopping along Old Ellicott City’s Main Street.

The group will meet at the ECP tent in front of the Howard County Welcome Center, where participants can get a map and a list of specials. The specials include one free chocolate-dipped strawberry at Sweet Cascades, 10% off at The Wine Bin as well as a free wine tasting and all night happy hour at Manor Hill Tavern.

The event is free.

Christmas tree lighting

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Grab that cozy scarf and head to Colmont Farm in Woodbine for the inaugural Christmas tree lighting. Clear Harmonies Carolers will perform Christmas carols, DJ Antics will play some festive tunes, and, last but not least, Santa will visit.

The evening will also include free hot chocolate to sip on while watching the tree lighting. Christmas tree sales at the farm will begin Nov. 29, but if there’s a tree that catches your eye, you can tag it to purchase the following week.

The event is free and registration is not required, but encouraged.

Thanksgiving market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Clarksville Commons is hosting its annual Thanksgiving market, which will feature dozens of vendors, including Kacy’s Croissant selling assorted croissants, Blue Gables Farm with fresh-cut flowers and dried flower wreaths, and Wilde Lake Botanicals with handmade body care products.

While customers peruse the booths, local musician Calvin Thomas will perform.

The market is free and open to the public.

Mistletoe at Midday Maker’s Mart

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

For handmade items for yourself or gifts this holiday season, the maker’s mart at the Robinson Nature Center will have all the options you can imagine. There will be dozens of returning vendors and numerous new ones.

Admission to the event is $3 for everyone age 3 and older and free for Robinson Nature Center members. The price of the ticket includes the mart and exploration of the nature center’s exhibits.

There is limited parking on site, and when the lot fills up, a complimentary shuttle service will be available for off-site parking.

Be sure to bring some cash — some vendors do not accept electronic payments.

Open House and Juried Holiday Maker-Mart

Noon-4 p.m. weekends, noon-8 p.m. weekdays, opening day Saturday

The Howard County Arts Council is holding a holiday maker mart featuring local artists selling handmade goods. It’s the perfect place to score holiday gifts — or even a sweet treat to yourself — in the galleries at the arts council building.

Saturday is the opening day of the free market, and it will run until Dec. 5.

Make your own mosaic ornament

2-4 p.m. Sunday

Join Emily Stevens, the mosaic artist behind Fragile Beauty, at Savage Mill to learn how to create your own piece of decorative holiday art.

Stevens will provide all the materials, so participants only need to bring themselves and their creativity.

Tickets are $33.85.

Drinksgiving

8 p.m. Wednesday

Celebrate Thanksgiving-eve at Reckless Shepherd Brewery in Columbia for an evening of “drinksgiving.” There will be a DJ making sure the vibes are right and drink specials to make it the perfect pre-Thanksgiving bash.

The night is open to the public and does not require registration.