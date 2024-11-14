If you want to enjoy the sounds of an orchestra, chat at a romance book club or even get your last pumpkin fix of the season, Howard County has you covered. This week in the county, there are enough events to keep you busy that you won’t have time to realize how fast the end of the year is approaching.

Grab your friends, family and warmest sweater and pick some of these events in the county for the week ending Nov. 20.

Romance book club

6:40-8 p.m. Thursday

Join the Evening Romance Club at Queen Takes Book, an independent bookstore in Columbia, to read and chat about “Act Your Age, Eve Brown,” by Talia Hibbert. The British novelist has numerous romance novels out and copies of her 2021 book to be discussed will be available at the store with a 10% discount.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets to the book club are free.

A murder mystery play

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Keep the Halloween spooks coming with an immersive murder mystery play at the Laurel Mill Playhouse. “A Murder is Announced,” a novel by Agatha Christie that was originally published in 1950, will take the stage in an adaption from the 1970s.

Tickets to the two-act play are $20 for general admission and $15 for people 18 years and under, 65 years and older and for active duty military. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online.

Turkey waddle

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Bring your little turkey and gobble your way through North Laurel Park. There will be a self-paced walk with activities for kids, and there will also be a turkey giveaway perfect for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Tickets are $10 for members of the North Laurel Community Center and $15 for nonmembers, and are available online.

Pumpkin palooza

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

Say goodbye to pumpkin season by bringing your jack-o’-lanterns as well as uncarved and painted pumpkins to Pumpkin Palooza to be composted. All decorations such as candles, lights and plastic bags must be removed from pumpkins before they go to the Alpha Ridge Landfill.

There will be games, crafts, food trucks, a compost bin giveaway and more. The event is free and open to all at the Howard County Library System, Miller Branch.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Drag brunch

Doors at 11 a.m., event 12-2 p.m. Sunday

Choose your team: Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter or Charli XCX at the power-pop girls drag brunch. Show out for your team by wearing their colors — pink for Roan, blue for Carpenter and green for Charli XCX.

Tickets for the show are $28.52 including fees, and must be purchased ahead of time. The event will take place at Lost Ark Distilling Co. in Columbia.

Doggy noses and yoga poses

1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday

Make a new furry friend at the most adorable yoga class at THE pearl spa in Columbia. There will be rescue dogs and puppies hitting yoga poses like downward dog alongside the class, and for 15 minutes after the class, there will be a “snuuggasana” session with the dogs.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets are no longer available, but you can join the waitlist here.

Chamber concert

4 p.m. Sunday

End your week with the relaxing sounds of the Columbia Orchestra playing classical tunes. The hour-long show will be at Glenelg United Methodist Church and the strings, woodwinds and brass players will play songs from composers like Ralph Vaughan Williams and more.

The event is free and open to all.