Fairies, dancing, Waldo, oh my! While the heat wave is still in full swing, the July calendar in Howard County is still packed with fun outdoor events.

You could start your weekend early with folk music, then spend the weekend at the county fairgrounds for the annual Pow Wow festival and head to an outdoor movie night next week.

Where’s Waldo?

All of July

Waldo, the iconic children’s book character, is no longer hiding in the pages of books but all around Howard County. Throughout the entire month, search for Waldo’s signature black glasses and red-and-white striped shirt in 23 local businesses.

Don’t know where to start? First, pick up the participant card at Queen Takes Book or any of the other 22 businesses like Bagel Bin, Wild Birds Unlimited and The Charmery.

Then, go searching! When a Waldo is found, get the participant card stamped and move on to the next place.

When the card is complete, visit Queen Takes Book for a prize. A celebration will take place at the bookstore on Aug. 3.

Lakefront Live: Dancin’ Under the People Tree

7 p.m. Friday

Want to start off the weekend with a little movement? Enjoy an evening of music and dancing at the People Tree at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront. Part of the Columbia Association’s Lakefront Live series, Dancin’ Under the People Tree is a free weekly event through Sept. 20.

Each Friday night, a Columbia Association fitness instructor will lead the high-energy dance night. All ages are welcome and no experience is required.

Pow Wow and Show

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

This weekend is the 31st annual Howard County Whispering Winds Pow Wow/American Indian Show and Festival at the fairgrounds in West Friendship. The event is an opportunity for the greater public to learn about Native American history — both past and present — through dance, song and art.

Events this weekend include beadwork, dreamcatcher making, a petting zoo and pony rides (weather permitting) and dance contests. Each day at noon there will be a grand entry parade of Native American dancers and a salute to veterans.

Admission is $8 for kids ages 3 to 12; anyone over age 13 must pay $15 to enter. Tickets can be purchased by emailing now-cdcbarry@coastnet.com, or by making a payment through Cash App to $nativeoppway2020. If tickets are purchased in advance, festivalgoers will save $3 on each adult ticket and $1 off each child ticket.

Fairy days at the farm

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Spend a day with fairies at Clark’s Elioak Farm in Ellicott City. At the Enchanted Forest, kids can create fairy and dragon nature art and participate in an alphabet scavenger hunt that leads to the Fairy Forest. Once in the forest, you listen to a couple of fairy stories.

Clark’s Elioak Farm will also have regular activities such as pony rides, a petting farm and hayrides.

Donna Sunderdick Columbia Pedal & Paddle

Start riding between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., Sunday

The annual Donna Sunderdick Columbia Pedal & Paddle charity bike ride is Sunday. In honor of the late Donna Sunderdick, a beloved Oakland Mills High School teacher, cyclists will travel 45 miles on Sunday, stopping at each Columbia Association pool and swimming a lap in each before biking over to the next one.

Proceeds will benefit the Ulman Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. There is a $65 registration fee. For more information, contact Ed Shulder at columbiapedalandpaddle@gmail.com or 410-419-2241.

The event begins and ends at the Swansfield Neighborhood Center in Columbia.

Yoga in the Park

6 p.m. Monday

End the first day of the week in a mindful setting with outdoor yoga at the Chrysalis concert stage. The event is co-hosted by Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods and the Columbia Association.

Columbia Association instructors will guide yogis through practice. The event is free and accessible for all abilities and skill levels.

Register for free and enjoy your Monday evening yoga flow.

Outdoor movie night

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Grab your friends and family for an outdoor movie night on the plaza at the Clarksville Commons Shopping Center. This Wednesday’s movie is “Migration,” a 2023 Universal Pictures and Illumination animated film.

“Migration” follows a family of ducks who decide to leave their New England pond for a vacation to Jamaica. But soon the Mallards family’s plans go amiss and they end up lost in New York City. Find out if the Mallards make it to Jamaica.

The event is free for all. Feel free to bring blankets and chairs for the movie viewing.