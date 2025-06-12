Eight front porches in the Homewood-Germantown neighborhood will be transformed into mini stages Saturday, as more than 30 Annapolis-area acoustic acts perform in the first Porchfest.

The free music festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features a variety of musical styles. They range from classical and jazz to Irish, blues, American roots, and from gospel and kirtan to homegrown original songs and acoustic pop and rock.

Many of the acts are familiar performers and bands in Annapolis, including Meg Murray, Jimi Haha, Skribe and Daphne Eckman. Other names may be new to listeners, such as the guitar-cello duet Black Rhinoceros.

People will listen from front yards and sidewalks, hopefully strolling from porch to porch for each 30-to-40 minute performance.

“There are these wonderful porches, and there is music already here,” said lead organizer Kaitlyn McQuaid, who will be singing with her all-woman quartet.

Signs will be posted around the Germantown-Homewood neighborhood, between West Street and Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, and at participating porches. Paid parking is available a short walk away at the stadium, Park Place and the Knighton Garage. A program and map are available online and in the neighborhood.

The rain date is Sunday.

While the event is free, sponsored by a city grant used to pay the musicians, donations are appreciated.

Here are some other great things to do for the week through Wednesday June 18.

Bounce

Thursday through Sunday

Annapolis Artsweek starts with a Gallery Walk on Thursday, but the real fun begins with a new three-day festival dubbed Bounce.

You can attend an art party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the pop-up Bounce! Arts HUB on West Street, or take part in a weekend-long Mini Mural Scavenger Hunt

There are also artist demos that will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at the HUB, while an improv show at ArtFarm will take place from 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday on Chinquapin Round Road.

The festival wraps up with family-friendly art activities at the Bounce! HUB from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, and a barn dance at ArtFarm from 4 to 6 p.m.

Some events are free, while others cost as little as $5. For full details and other events, visit annapolisartsweek.com

Up the British

11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday

By the time July Fourth rolls around, you’ll have heard a lot about the winners of the American Revolution. But what about the losers?

Reenactors will portray Mrs. Calvert and Mrs. Dulaney, loyalists when Annapolis was a hotbed of rebellion in 1775, at the Hogshead Trades Museum in a Historic Annapolis living-history performance of “Loyalist Ladies of Annapolis.”

Tickets are $5.

Giddyap, pardner

5 p.m. Saturday

Barrel racing, bull riding, breakaway roping and mutton wrangling will be on display at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds Rodeo.

Bullride Mania puts on the annual show. Tickets are $13-$23, plus taxes and fees, online or at the gate in Crownsville.

Cruisin’ with dad

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Watermark Cruises is headed to St. Michael’s for a Father’s Day excursion, with three hours ashore for wandering the historic town across the Chesapeake Bay.

Tickets are $118 for adults and $45 per child, plus taxes and fees. Admission to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and the Antique & Classic Boat Festival and the Coastal Arts Fair is included.

Bubbles up

7 p.m. Monday

You can catch local artists performing songs by the late admiral of laid-back vibes at “In The Vane Of Jimmy Buffett.”

The performance at Rams Head on Stage is a fundraiser for the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians. Tickets are $35 plus taxes and fees.

War on screen

7 p.m. Tuesday

Navy SEAL veterans work through their enduring psychological trauma in the new documentary, “In Waves and War.”

Three highly decorated Navy SEALs return from combat in Iraq and Afghanistan only to face a new battle.

“In Waves and War” is a documentary that follows them through failed treatments for psychological pain to a controversial form of psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Tickets to the showing at the Bowen Theater at Maryland Hall are $20 cash at the door or online.