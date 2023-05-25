7 things to do in Annapolis

Head Over Heels

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 p.m. through June 17

It’s always fun when something seasonal returns to Annapolis, sort of like an old friend coming home. Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, the city’s oldest running outdoor theater troupe, starts its season Thursday with “Head over Heels,” a new jukebox musical comedy about a royal family on a journey to save their kingdom. Songs by the Go-Go’s, the ’80s all-female band, include “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed” and Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth.” $30.

Also on stage ... Colonial Players presents its production of the murder mystery “Ravenscroft” through June 10, with performances at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Face masks are optional but encouraged; performances on June 4 and June 9 are for fully masked audiences only. $14-$23.

On the water

Saturday, 5 a.m.

CapitalSup, the stand-up paddleboard and kayak rental, is launching its 2023 season with a party at its new location on Back Creek behind the Nautilus Point apartments. The weekend begins with a sunrise paddle and continues with a kickoff party from 3 to 7 p.m. $20-$40.

In the water

Saturday through Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Annapolis Recreation and Parks will reopen the pool at Truxtun Park for the summer season daily through Labor Day. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool — the only outdoor public pool in Anne Arundel County — includes a 25-yard lap pool, a recreation pool with a slide and a splash pad, as well as lounge areas, showers and a concessions facility. The pool offers more than 40 beginner swim lessons for kids, teens and adults, as well as morning, lunchtime and evening water aerobics. $4-$10 daily, $130-$400 for a season pass.

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, 10 a.m. to noon

Annapolis loves parades, and one of the most heartfelt is the annual Memorial Day Parade, scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday. The parade will start at Amos Garrett and West Street, then make its way around Church Circle, down Main Street and conclude at City Dock.

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. on May 26, 2023 at the Annapolis National Cemetery. (Rick Hutzell)

Plus ... Matt Quinn, undersecretary of defense for memorial affairs, will speak at 5 p.m. Friday at a small wreath-laying and flag-placing ceremony at the Annapolis National Cemetery. The ceremony, the first of what organizers hope will become an annual tradition, will include the playing of taps, as well as flag placement by a local Scout troop. There is no parking at the cemetery, where a renovation of the surrounding wall, drainage and the caretaker’s house is in the final stages.

The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs will hold additional services at 11 a.m. Monday at the World War II Memorial across the Severn River from Annapolis and at the Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.

Drink Pride

Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.

Forward Brewing and Annapolis Pride will release the second annual Pride Beer to mark the start of 2023 Pride celebrations, including the Annapolis Pride 2023 Parade and Festival on June 3.

Pure Praire League

Wednesday, 8 p.m.

It’s been a long road for country rock pioneers Pure Prairie League. From their start in Ohio more than 50 years ago, to the decade with Vince Gill as front man, to the coming concert tour stop with The Porch Delights at Rams Head On Stage, this group has maintained a reputation for a sound true to its origins. The group includes original pedal steel guitarist John David Call, drummer and vocalist Scott Thompson and keyboard player/vocalist Randy Harper, plus newcomers Jared Camic and Jeff Zona. Tickets were selling fast. $55.