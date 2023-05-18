7 things to do in Annapolis

Blue Angels return

Tuesday and Wednesday this coming week, 1:45-4 p.m.

What’s the best way to see the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team amid its practice and performance during the Naval Academy’s Commissioning Week festivities?

I’ll be lucky enough to be aboard a boat in the Severn River for the two-hour show starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday when those F/A-18 Super Hornets fly over Annapolis. But there are plenty of good places to catch this show and the practice run on Tuesday.

You can see the show from the Naval Academy grounds (no parking on the grounds, enter through the main gate and bring a government-issued ID), Spa Creek Bridge, City Dock, or even Jonas and Anne Catharine Green Park and the World War II memorial on the opposite side of the river. You can even go to the green parking deck at Westfield Annapolis.

The Naval Academy Bridge itself is closed to vehicles and pedestrian traffic from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1:45 p.m. until about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Two nights with Live Arts Maryland

Thursday and Friday this week, 7:30 p.m.

Live Arts Maryland offers two days of performances Thursday and Friday at The Studio, its new listening room in Westfield Annapolis mall.

First up, the Local Experience Concert Series begins with Timmie & Tambo, a duet that puts its own twist on classics with unique stage chemistry.

On Day 2, Mariah Bonner brings a rescheduled performance of “Springtime In Paris” to The Studio, with French and English interpretations of American and French standards such as Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris” and Edith Piaf’s “La Vie En Rose.”

The Live Arts Studio is located on the Bestgate Road side of Westfield Annapolis. Use the main entrance between Offenbachers and The Container Store, turn left at the main corridor, and it is on the right side of the hallway next to Loft. $25.

Music and food

This Saturday

It’s festival season in Annapolis, and next up on the calendar is the Naptown Music Feast, a full day of local music and food trucks at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. $25.

Dinner Under the Stars

Wednesdays and Saturdays, 6-10 p.m.

The popular Dinner Under the Stars outdoor dining experience will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays, continuing weekly through Sept. 23. The first block of West Street closes to automobile traffic and sets out tables for dining from seven restaurants on the block, with music and vendors. Free admission.

On stage: ‘The Wizard of Oz’

This Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

It’s the final weekend for the Compass Rose Theatre production of “The Wizard of Oz” at Maryland Hall. $25-$55 plus fees.

Zydeco returns

This Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Curley Taylor & The Zydeco Trouble returns to the Peerless Rens Club in Eastport, part of an ongoing campaign to raise funds for restoration and expansion of the historic Black social clubhouse. $25.

Stretch and drink rosé

This Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Yoga on the Green: Namaste and Rosé is an all-level, outdoor yoga class at Annapolis Town Center. Free. Space is limited, so registration is requested.