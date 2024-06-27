Tuesday marks the 60th anniversary of President Lyndon Johnson’s signing of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the historic law outlawing segregation in businesses such as theaters, restaurants and hotels. Events and tours are available to help explore the role that Annapolis played in reaching this landmark moment in American history.

In January, Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County released a guide to 60 historic sites, with QR codes that expand when using smartphones to provide additional information. The Civil Rights Guide to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County includes a history of critical events and once-segregated Black communities as well as a walking tour of museums, monuments, statues, and other sites in downtown Annapolis.

“We’re really excited about this project,” said Kristen Pironis, executive director of Visit Annapolis. “We’re really excited about the way we brought the community together. We’re really excited about the reception that’s getting, and I have not seen anyone across the state or the country do anything like this.”

The guide’s release followed Gov. Wes Moore’s declaration that 2024 was Maryland’s Year of Civil Rights during a ceremony at Banneker-Douglass Museum.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland was part of the Jim Crow South in the 1960s. Richard Lankford, the congressman from Annapolis, voted “present” when the bill came before the U.S. House of Representatives, shortly after he announced he would not seek another term. Annapolis was the site of sit-in protests at segregated diners, marches, rallies, and important court fights.

The guide was based on research included in Black History 365, a collection of stories, art, and events celebrating Black Marylanders in and around Annapolis developed in collaboration with the Banneker-Douglass Museum.

Market House showcase

8-11 p.m. Friday

Three area artists will perform at the new Local Songwriter Showcase at the Annapolis Markethouse.

Dana Denise starts at 8 p.m., followed by Tavair Dominque at 9 p.m., and finishing with Alex G Lee at 10 p.m. The showcase continues on the fourth Friday of the month. Free.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

When museums groove

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Banneker-Douglass Museum, which adds Harriet Tubman to its hyphenate identity on Monday, does its part to celebrate the 60th anniversary with Rhythm & Hues, a summer block party filled with history, heritage, music, art, wellness, and community engagement.

Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis will host the Rhythm and Hues block party Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Located on Alpha Phi Alpha Way, recently renamed from Franklin Street to honor local members of the Black college sorority, the event’s centerpiece is the Revisit/Reimagine Civil Rights exhibition.

But it’s surrounded by a full day of music from Black Alley, a D.C. band that plays a mix of trap, rock and go-go they call “Hood Rock,” and R&B artist Lauren White. Life demonstrations, artwork, and food will also be available.

The event is free, but reservations are requested.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Two games to go

7 p.m. Saturday

Annapolis Blues are atop the NPSL Mid-Atlantic Conference with two games left in regular season play.

The Blues (7-1) soccer club plays Virginia Beach City (1-7) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. A win would set the Blues up nicely for home field advantage in the semifinal round of the division playoffs on July 10. The team is two games ahead of the second-place Alexandria Reds in the conference and ranks fifth overall in the National Professional Soccer League.

General admission adult tickets are $12 plus fees, $10 for children under 12.

Watch pickleball

8 a.m. to 4 p.m Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Seventy of Annapolis’ best pickleballers are signed up to compete in the second Fire in the Kitchen Pickleball Classic at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

Registration is closed, but you can still watch men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles play as participants help raise funds for fire safety programs and equipment at the Eastport Volunteer Fire Company. Free.

Gable being able

8 p.m. Sunday

Clark Gable, the 20th-century movie star, appeared in 60 movies with two generations of big-name costars over 37 years, but he only won the Academy Award once — for the classic 1934 rom-com “It Happened One Night” with Claudette Colbert.

It was good. It is one of just three movies to win all five big Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Writing. The Frank Capra-directed film is also ranked 35th on the AFI’s list of 100 greatest movies.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

You can catch it at home on your couch or watch it at Reynold’s Tavern Beer Garden as part of its free outdoor movie festival. Happy Hour runs from 3 to 7. Free.

Floating tunes

6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

There are waterfront concerts, and then there are in-the-water concerts. Capital SUP, the Annapolis watercraft rental company, will host its Tuesday Concert Series at its Eastport location.

Jordan Sokel from Pressing Strings will perform from a catamaran. Paddle in on your own to listen; tickets are $35. Paddleboard and kayak rentals start at $45. Food and drinks will be for sale.