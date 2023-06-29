7 things to do in Annapolis: Celebrating Independence Day on Tuesday

A really intimate setting

8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 6

Playwright Bob Bartlett will use KA-CHUNK!! Records on Maryland Avenue as the setting for his latest small theater production, “Love and Vinyl.” Like his previous works at the now-closed laundry on the street, this setting has room for only 10 audience members at a time.

The store is owned by Matt Mona, who remembered Bartlett, a theater professor at Bowie State University, from his previous work on Maryland Avenue. This play is about browsing for love and records in a digital age. “I thought the idea was cool, and we already occasionally host bands at KA-CHUNK!! for small audiences,” he said.

“Love and Vinyl” features Andy Brownstein, Carlos Saldaña and Rachel Manteuffel. $20-$40.

Theater al fresco

8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays through July 22.

“First Date” takes the audience inside the minds of two parties on a first date at a busy New York restaurant in the season’s second production from the Annapolis Summer Garden Theater. $30.

Love by Looking

1 to 5 p.m. Friday, 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday

“Love by Looking: Selections from the Alitash Kebede Collection of African American Art” brings works from the personal collection of pioneering Los Angeles-based dealer Alitash Kebede to the Mitchell Art Museum at St. John’s College. It features intimate works by titans of American art, including Romare Bearden, Elizabeth Catlett, Sam Gilliam, Jacob Lawrence, Alma Thomas, and others. Free.

Summer music

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday

The Annapolis area is home to numerous free summer concert series. This week, give the one at Goshen Farm in Cape St. Claire a try. A historic site dating to the 17th century, Goshen Farm is owned by the Board of Education and operated by volunteers. This week, the lineup includes CRS and The Cape Tree. Free.

Music and crafts

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

The First Sunday Arts Festival, a mix of culture, arts and crafts, returns to the first block of West Street with dozens of vendors and music from Naptown Funk, Johnson Male Chorus, Spice, the Priddy Music Academy and Naptown Sings. Free admission.

Yankee Doodle

5 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Peter Brice and Meghan Mette will perform songs from the Age of Revolution in “Spirit of ’76: Songs of America” at the William Paca House & Garden as part of Independence Day celebrations put on by Historic Annapolis. The duo will use period instruments, the button accordion and fiddle. $20-$25.

Parade and fireworks

6:30 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday

Annapolis, as one of the oldest U.S. cities, can make claim to one of the greatest Independence Day parades and fireworks displays celebrating the origins of the nation.

The parade will begin at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street and down Main Street. Following the parade, at 8 p.m., the Salvation Army James B. Anderson Conservatory Band will perform patriotic music at Annapolis City Dock. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Parking is available at the Hillman, Knighton or Park Place garages as well as at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, with a free shuttle from the stadium to Lawyers Mall.