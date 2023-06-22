7 things to do in Annapolis: Eastport a Rockin’ tops the list, but there’s more music, shopping and ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ too

Published 6/22/2023

Calling itself “Annapolis’ Home-Grown Local Music Festival,” this all-day festival features 35 bands on four stages Saturday at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.
DodgeBow Annapolis

4-6 p.m. Friday

If you’re bored with throwing axes while drinking, you might as well try shooting arrows at each other. This franchise fun zone celebrates its opening with two hours of free play. Despite the name, it’s in Millersville. Free for the initial two hours, but prices normally start at $35.

Free concerts

5-8 p.m. Friday

Free summer concerts are free all summer. Kind of goes with the name, right? This week, try out the series at Annapolis Town Center. It has relocated from that grassy median strip of a park where they were held previously to a bandstand constructed down on the east side of the complex. This week, it’s Black Dog Alley from Easton.

Local by Design

4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

The monthly artisan fair returns to this shop in the Annapolis Design District, featuring furniture, art, crafts and food for sale. Free admission.

Eastport a Rockin’

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Known as “Annapolis’ Home-Grown Local Music Festival,” this all-day festival features 35 bands across four stages at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Starting in 1997, the festival has included new and favorite local bands, including some that went on to national fame, to benefit the museum and other local nonprofits. $30-$150.

Smash!

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

If you’ve lost track of Marvel, can’t blame you. But “The Incredible Hulk” is getting a new start with writer Phillip K. Johnson and artist Nic Klein. Johnson will be in Annapolis to sign the first book of the newest iteration of the series at Third Eye Comics. $14.99 preordered.

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro

7:30 p.m. Sunday

The actor and NPR host are friends who decided to combine their storytelling and musical talents, and they’re bringing the resulting “Och & Oy: A Considered Cabaret” to Annapolis as part of the Rams Head at Maryland Hall series. The show includes the debut of tunes and tall tales. $55-$100, with many seats gone as of Wednesday. The series continues Monday with Sergio Mendes.

Race Across America

Thursday through Wednesday

This is one of those events that just doesn’t draw a lot of attention in Annapolis, mostly because no one is exactly sure when it happens.

Riders in the 3,000-mile bicycle race started out in Oceanside, California, between June 14 and June 18, and have 12 days to cross the United States and reach City Dock in Annapolis. That means the winner of the individual event should reach Annapolis in the next few days, with the winners of the team event following early next week at the latest. When they get here, they cross under an arch of balloons and often some curious onlookers.

Swiss ultra cyclist Isa Pulver was in the lead Wednesday as the Race Across America reached West Virginia on the trek from Oceanside, California to Annapolis.

On Wednesday, 52-year-old Swiss bicyclist Isa Pulver was in the lead pulling into the West Virginia time stop after covering 2,692 miles in eight days. She was 40 miles ahead of her nearest competitor. You can track the race at the Race Across America website and try to be downtown for the first finish.

