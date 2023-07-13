The One Night Only band

7 p.m. Thursday

July is halfway done, so catch a free concert while you can.

This week, check out the best dad’s garage band you’ve ever heard at Tides and Tunes, the series at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park campus in Eastport. Smart fans bring their own chair or a blanket. Free.

Really big trucks!

4:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday

Nothing says Annapolis like monster trucks, right? What, you were thinking of sailboats? Pfah.

The Renegade Monster Truck Tour comes to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds at 1450 Generals Highway in nearby Crownsville for three days, each featuring more than two hours of races and stunts. Other events include the Fun Zone Track Party and monster truck rides. General admission is $12-$22 with VIP packages and add-ons available.

Free at the park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Games, activities, demonstrations and classes are planned for sites across Truxtun Park as the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department celebrates National Park and Recreation Month with Community Fun Day. The Annapolis city pool will have free admission all day as part of the celebration.

‘Small Talk’

8 p.m. Saturday

Colin Quinn is a Brooklyn comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum who’s been around forever, with a rambling and engaging style that takes on big, serious topics in off-Broadway productions. So his latest show, “Colin Quinn: Small Talk,” at Rams Head On Stage seems at first to take on an easier subject. Nah. $42 plus service and handling fees.

I think that I shall never see ...

4-6 p.m. Sunday

Got a poem you’ve been noodling over? Ready to read it aloud in public?

You can get your chance at the Annapolis Wordsmith Poetry reading at 49 West Coffeehouse. Sign up to read for three to five minutes by going to the website, emailing host Crystal Charlotte Lynch at wordsmithpoets404@gmail.com or by calling 410-626-9796.

More free stuff

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

River Days is a new program designed to promote waterfront parks in Anne Arundel County. The first takes place at Quiet Waters Park on the South River, featuring tours of county Fire Department Fireboat 19, kayak demonstrations, food, music, games, crafts, seminars as well as displays by maritime vendors and organizations. Free.

Too hot outside?

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

If staying out of the heat sounds great to you right about now, sign up for a virtual lecture by historian Richard Bell on Revolutionary War prisoners of war. He’ll focus on the ordeal of William Russell, a privateer from New England who spend 30 months trying to escape from a prison in England before being transferred to a prison hulk in British-occupied New York. General admission is $15 per household.