Holiday performances abound in Annapolis, but none may be more diverting than three musical theater productions staged by two of the city’s companies.

Maryland Classic Theatre raises its curtain at 8 p.m. Friday with its premiere of “White Christmas,” an adaptation of the beloved 1954 Bing Crosby film featuring Irving Berlin’s music. The production runs through Dec. 29, with both weekend and weekday shows. Tickets for adults are $65 to $85, plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available.

“White Christmas” is one of three shows for the holidays being put on by Classic Theatre of Maryland and its artistic director, Sally Boyette. “A Christmas Carol” starts Thursday Dec. 5 and runs through the end of the month. “Christmas Cabaret: Holiday Swing,” the company’s monthly cabaret, features seasonal music at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.

The city’s long-running community theater company, Colonial Players, will premiere “A Visit From St. Nicholas or The Night Before Christmas” on Thursday Dec. 5. The play is based on the poem by Clement Clarke Moore with a holiday showcase staged by longtime director Joe Thompson.

Performances run through Dec. 15, Wednesdays through Sundays. Tickets are $15, plus taxes and fees.

Michael Carlton Smith and Mila Kopicki perform in the Colonial Players production of “The Night Before Christmas or A Visit from St. Nicholas.” (Brandon Bentley)

Yuletide traditions

4-5 p.m. Friday

Historic homes in Annapolis decorate for the season within the bounds of their original customs. The William Paca House decks out the home with wreaths and garlands, and offers a candlelight tour. General admission is $15, $12 for HA members, volunteers and military. Tickets for children 3-17 are $7.

More lights

4:30-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Willow Oak Flower and Herb Farm lights up a half-mile trail through its gardens to the “North Pole Palace” and a Christmas barn for shopping. The North Pole Lights Walk is open on select dates through Dec. 29. Tickets are $12 per adults, $8 per children 12 and under.

Shop local

All day Saturday

For 15 years, the Downtown Annapolis Partnership has run this Small Business Saturday local promotion, highlighting 90 retailers on Church Circle, Compromise Street, Dock Street, Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Avenue, State Circle, Randall Street and West Street.

Free parking all day at the Calvert Street garage and $4 parking from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Whitmore Garage.

Flip the switch

4-5:30 p.m. Sunday

Annapolis has illuminated a public Christmas tree for more than a century, and for decades the Grand Illumination has taken place on the Sunday after Thanksgiving next to the Market House.

The ceremony will include carolers, music and Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elfie arriving via fire truck to light the tree about 5:15 p.m. Free.

Annapolis will light its tree Sunday in the Grand Illumination, a tradition stretching back more than a century. (Rick Hutzell)

Buy art

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Holiday markets are now a thing, and this one at ArtFarm Studios — a kind of art academy-gallery-performance center — focuses exclusively on work by local artists. There will be art activities and light refreshments.

Sweet returns

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

The First Sunday festivals on West Street give way to the Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival every December, featuring five hours with more than 40 chocolate vendors, plus food and music and local artists. Admission is $5 plus fees, with a pack of 15 tasting available for $20 plus taxes and fees.