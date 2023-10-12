7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

The motor yachts and trawlers are gone, making way for the Annapolis Powerboat Show. But there are also art, music and festivals to enjoy through Oct. 18.

Sail away with me

Thursday-Sunday

The Annapolis Sailboat Show at City Dock includes hundreds of boats on display, plus a fleet of tents and displays featuring gear, clothing and tech. Buying or gawking, what’s not to love?

The show opens at 10 a.m. daily through Sunday and closes at 6:30 p.m. except on the final day when the gates close at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 online or at the gate, including taxes and fees. Preview Day on Thursday, a chance for serious buyers to close a deal with smaller crowds, is $50. Multiday tickets and other discounts are available.

On your toes

7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Ballet Theatre of Maryland opens its season at Maryland Hall with “The Firebird,” a one-act ballet that is based on the mythical firebird of Russian folklore and features the music of Igor Stravinsky. The program will also include the works “Italian Symphonette” by Artistic Director Emeritus Dianna Cuatto and “Sapphire Romance,” “Toujour Amour” and “Longings” by Founding Artistic Director Edward Stewart. $55 plus taxes and fees, with discounts for seniors, military and children 12 and under.

On exhibit

Saturday through Dec. 10.

“The Speed of Time: Film and Video Art in the U.S., 1965-80” examines how televisions, Kodak Super-8 cameras and Sony Portapak video cameras used time as a new dimension in visual art. The Mitchell Art Museum exhibit at St. John’s College looks at how artists experimented with time in film and video. Free. Check the museum website for daily hours.

Park it for art

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The annual Art at the Park festival returns to Quiet Waters Park, featuring original artwork from local and national artists. The festival also includes live music, art demonstrations, activities and food. Dogs are welcome but not in the buildings. All proceeds benefit activities and programs at the park. $6 park admission.

Fall into fun

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Annapolis Town Center and Green Street Gardens are co-hosting a Fall Fun Fest at the center. The event features pumpkin picking and painting, a hay maze, games and crafts, food trucks and more. The first 600 kids will receive a free gift with a donation of canned goods to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. Free, but tickets are required.

Singer-songwriters

7:30 p.m. Monday

Two women going their own way in music should make for an interesting evening at 49 West Coffeehouse. New York singer-songwriter Rachael Sage will perform songs from her new album, “The Other Side.” It’s the latest from her own label. Filling out the double bill is Amelia White, dubbed “Queen of the East Nashville Underground.” $17 in advance, $20 at the door plus taxes and fees.

A new series

7:30 p.m. Monday