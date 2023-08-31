7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

“Pops in the Park” on Sunday tops the weekend, but there’s more than good music to enjoy through Sept. 6.

Survey the landscapes

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Sept. 23

From oceans to mountains, from urban to rural, landscape is a powerful art form. The Maryland Federation of Art show “American Landscapes” features original 2D and 3D works depicting landscapes across the Americas in the Circle Gallery. Free.

Save the Smurfs

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday through Sept. 31

“The Smurfs are trapped in our world.” Or at least the animated characters are trapped in a virtual reality puzzle game you can play on the streets of Annapolis during September. “City Quest: Smurfs Great Escape Annapolis” starts with a download from CluedUpp, followed by a meet-up for up to six adults (unlimited kids) outside Government House, the governor’s official residence.

Using location software, the game then sends players on a scavenger hunt led by Smurf characters around the city for one to three hours in search of the device needed to send the diminutive, blue characters back to their own reality. $27.

Invitation to volleyball

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Navy volleyball opens its home season against Maryland, Utah Valley and Old Dominion in the 12th Kristen Dickmann Invitational. The six-game tournament starts at 7 p.m. Friday with Old Dominion vs. Maryland and concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday with Navy vs. Maryland. The Mids return to the Wesley Brown Field House with two road victories.

Free admission. Parking at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is $10, with a free shuttle starting one hour before the first match each day. Photo ID required for anyone 18 and older; those 17 and younger without a photo ID must be accompanied by an adult.

Who wrote ‘The Star Spangled Banner’?

5:30 p.m. Sunday

This seems like putting mayo on a hot dog.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

“The Star Spangled Banner” leads off the wildly popular Pops in the Park end-of-summer concert by the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra at Quiet Waters Park. But, instead of Francis Scott Key’s name, the program attributes the song to British composer John Stafford Smith. Turns out, that’s true.

Smith wrote the music for “Anacreon to Heaven” as a tune for his drinking buddies in the 1770s. Key wrote “The Defense of Fort McHenry” after the Sept. 13 attack in 1814. He published it with a note that it should be sung to Smith’s music.

So, when performed without “O say can you see?” Smith gets the credit.

The national anthem is one of nine pieces on the program, including music from “Star Wars” composed by John Williams. An 11 a.m. Saturday performance at Downs Park in Pasadena precedes the Annapolis concert. A rain date is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at Quiet Waters. Free, but registration requested.

Music, arts and food

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Return to the first block of West Street for the First Sunday Arts Festival, featuring food, music, arts and crafts. Music this month includes the SoulJourners, Johnson Male Chorus, Color School Band, Priddy Music Academy and Naptown Sings. Free with food for purchase and shopping.

City Dock funk

6-8 p.m. Sunday

SoulJourners will be one of the bands at First Sunday, but it’s the only one offering a free two-hour concert afterward at City Dock. Its mix of jazz, funk and blues is part of the Art in Public Places entertainment series. Free.

History sets sail

5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday