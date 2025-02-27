You won’t be able to complete the Annapolis theatrical trifecta by catching spring productions from all three major companies on their opening weekend.

That’s only because one of them is sold out.

In an inexplicable coincidence, Classic Theatre of Maryland, Colonial Players and the Compass Rose Theater all chose the same dates on the calendar to pull up the curtain on their new shows.

There is some rivalry here. Sally Boyett, founder and artistic director of Classic Theatre, considers her company the only professional theater company in Annapolis — one that pays experienced actors a weekly wage in line with union scale.

She says her company’s peers are the other professional performing arts groups: the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Annapolis Opera and Ballet Theatre of Maryland.

“We do over 180 performances each season, so it’s impossible to avoid overlapping schedules at some point,” she said.

Classic Theatre will premiere its production of Arthur Miller’s 1953 drama “The Crucible.” It opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with matinee and evening performances Thursdays to Sundays through March 16. Tickets are $58-$85, plus taxes and fees.

Set in Salem during the witch trials, the play depicts village hysteria during a storm of accusations, bigotry and deceit. It’s the first time Boyette has staged the play and features Derek Emerson Powell as John Proctor and Heather Burgess as Abigail Williams.

“In speaking of the play’s relevance today, I believe that the collective hysteria among the citizens of this small Salem village underscores how lies can become acceptable truths,” Boyett said.

Kristen Cooley, left, Peter N. Crews and Samantha McEwen Deininger rehearse a scene from “Working — A Musical,” a production by Colonial Players. (Brandon Bentley)

Colonial Players, the city’s community theater and its oldest acting troupe, begins a monthlong run of “Working — A Musical.” Localized by Daniel C. Levine and directed by Tom Wyatt, it is based on Studs Terkel’s bestselling book about American workers.

“Working is an ensemble piece, with all the actors getting great stage time. I heard them in rehearsal and they sound divine,” Amy Atha-Nicholls, a spokesperson for the community theater group, wrote in an email.

Above that, however, you can hear a note of rivalry.

“We are still the cheapest theater ticket in town (by a long shot in some cases), without a bad seat in the house thanks to being in the round, and we are lucky to have some of the best talent to boot!” Atha-Nichols wrote.

Performances will run Thursdays to Sundays through March 29. General admission is $26, with discounts for seniors, students and active military. Taxes and fees apply.

Marty Egna as Mushnik, Maxwell Wolf as Seymour Krelborn, Sophie Merbaum as Audrey, and Tyler White rehearse a scene from the Compass Rose production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” (Josh Hubbell)

Compass Rose rounds out the calendar with its production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Executive Director Barbara Webber said her company is also a professional theater. It was established in 2011, five years before Classic Theatre moved from Bowie to Annapolis.

“We say we’re the longest-running professional theater in Annapolis,” she said

The play follows Seymour Krelborn, played by Maxwell Wolf, a meek floral shop assistant who discovers “Audrey II,” a plant with a hunger for humans, voiced by James Toler.

“Thankfully, there’s enough great talent and loyal patrons in Annapolis to share the spotlight!” Webber said.

The opening two weekends are sold out, with the first available seats on March 15. The show continues on weekends through March 30. Tickets are $55, plus taxes and fees, with discounts for seniors, students and children.

If anything, the confluence of performance schedules and the competition for audience share probably enhances the quality of theater in Annapolis.

Here are some other great things to do in the coming days.

Maryland boy

7:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday

Luke Borchelt, a Riva singer who touts his local connections, will perform at 49 West Coffee House with Nathan Bess and Gage Rhodes.

A Friday night show is sold out. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Weekend ‘Serenade’

7:30 p.m. Friday

Noah Bendix-Balgley will join the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra to play Leonard Bernstein’s Serenade at Maryland Hall and Strathmore. (Annapolis Symphony Orchstra)

Noah Bendix-Balgley, first concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic, will join the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra for three performances as part of the Masterworks Concert Series.

Balgley will perform the violin solo in Leonard Bernstein’s “Serenade” at Maryland Hall. There will be concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, then a 3 p.m. Sunday show at the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda.

The orchestra, led by Artistic Director José-Luis Novo, will also perform music by Ludwig van Beethoven and Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera. Tickets to the Maryland Hall shows are $35.75 to $100.75, plus taxes and fees.

Tickets to the Strathmore performance are $10-$69, plus taxes and fees.

The Superfecta

7 p.m. Sunday

Did we mention there are three plays on stage this weekend? Make it four.

Off Center events, a regional promoter, will stage a “1920s Speakeasy Murder Mystery” at Forward Brewing. The audience gets to help solve the murder in a party atmosphere.

Tickets are $46, plus taxes and fees, and include one beer.

Mighty wind

3 p.m. Sunday

The Category 5 wind ensemble will perform “Anywhere But Here” at St. Martin’s Evangelical Church.

It is the first concert in Annapolis for the amateur ensemble. Admission is free.

A little Mardi Gras

7 p.m. Tuesday

There are local bands, then there are local musical institutions.

Naptown Brass Band qualifies for the second tag.

Since its public debut a decade ago in the first Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade, the tailored brass ensemble has been bringing New Orleans jazz-funk fusion and second-line vibe to local audiences.

It performs a Mardi Gras Celebration at Rams Head on Stage. Tickets are $25, and unlike most shows at the venue, dancing is encouraged.

Portrait show

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday

The Maryland Society of Portrait Painters' exhibition of works by members runs through March 30 at Quiet Waters Park.

The Willow Gallery in the Visitor Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The park entry fee is $6.