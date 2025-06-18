Ever since Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021, more organizations have planned celebrations. The holiday commemorates the day — June 19, 1865 — when more than 250,000 enslaved people in Texas learned of their emancipation after the end of the Civil War. Because they did not learn that President Abraham Lincoln had declared the end of slavery in 1863, these Texans spent an additional 2½ years in bondage.

As word spread that they were free, celebrations ensued. And that tradition remains, though a lot of educational events have complemented the parties. This week’s Seven Things highlights several Juneteenth celebrations, as well as other events going on in the region.

Jazz concert

6-8 p.m. Wednesday

Seth Kibel, Baltimore’s premier woodwind specialist, returns for another evening of Jazz at the Armory at the Pikesville Armory, 610 Reisterstown Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event and on-site parking are free.

Celebrating Juneteenth

3-8 p.m. Thursday

The Benjamin Banneker Historical Park and Museum is gem of a museum at 300 Oella Ave. in Catonsville. To celebrate the holiday, it’s offering free admission, free parking and a host of family-friendly events. Live music, living history presentations and a beautiful setting are just some of the reasons to visit.

Yard sale

9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

There are more than just books at the Rosedale Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library’s community yard sale. Meet your neighbors and see what’s good here.

Classical concert

10-11 a.m. Saturday

The Arbutus Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is featuring the Canterbury Strings, a trio of Peabody Conservatory-trained musicians. They will play a selection of classical, pop and jazz standards for an hour. The address is 855 Sulphur Spring Road.

A selection of books for Juneteenth at the Essex Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library (BCPL/BCPL)

Juneteenth Jubilee

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday

The Essex Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library is offering a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration. There will be line dancing, face painting and balloon sculpting. Taharka Brothers will serve its locally made ice cream from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Culture Queen will lead an interactive activity with movement and music at noon; and author Alice Faye Duncan will present her book, “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free,” at 1 p.m.

Bagpipes concert

2-3 p.m. Saturday

Head up to the library’s Hereford Branch for a concert in honor of Make Music Day, which features bagpiper Duncan S. Moore playing the music of Scotland.

Graystone community celebration

3-7 p.m. Saturday

The Graystone Community Association and NeighborSpace will host a community art project and summer concert at 1905 Gwynn Oak Ave. in Woodlawn. Go and check out a beautiful and historic Baltimore neighborhood, as well as a Latin rock concert by Pat Alban that starts at 5 p.m.