Halloween is officially here. It’s time to throw on your favorite costume and eat all the candy you could ever dream of.

Whether you love spooky season and want to watch all the scary movies this weekend, or prefer a more mild version of the holiday, there are plenty of events for you in Howard County this week.

From trick or treating to a sound bath, you can choose your level of spooky for the week ending Nov. 6.

Trick Or Treat On Main Street

4-6 p.m. Thursday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors.

Strut down the orange carpet on Old Ellicott City’s Main Street and collect all the candy you can — for free — for a Halloween event. Be sure to dress up as your favorite movie character, superhero, ghost or goblin and soak up the last of spooky season.

The event is free for all to join.

Halloween stories and a costume parade

10:15-11:00 a.m. Thursday

Head to Savage with your children dressed in their best Halloween costumes and listen to chilling tales in celebration of the spooky day. After the stories are over, you can show off your costume in a parade.

The free event will be in the Albert Einstein Classroom at the Savage Branch of the Howard County Public Library System. Tickets are required and will be available 15 minutes before the event starts.

Howard County Crafts Spectacular

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

A three-day crafts spectacular is the perfect way to start and end the weekend. There will be more than 375 artists with handmade crafts and toys, home decor, knitting and much more.

The free event will be at the fairgrounds in West Friendship, and it will feature magic shows and DJs while you peruse the booths. There will also be courtesy rides to take you back to your car after a long day of shopping.

Cryptid Crawl

7-8 p.m. Friday

Feeling brave? After sunset, head to the Robinson Nature Park to embark on a nighttime forest walk and hear tales of creatures like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster. You never know where these legendary cryptids might be lurking.

Tickets are $15 and the event is for anyone 18 years or older.

Day of the Dead

8-10 p.m. Saturday

Black Eyed Suzies is playing at Backwater Books on Old Ellicott City’s Main Street to celebrate the Day of the Dead. The evening will be filled with traditional murder ballads, a selection of Grateful Dead tunes and some originals, too.

There will also be canned cocktails and spirits from Tenth Ward Distilling.

Tickets are $21.05, and the event is for those age 21 and older.

Scrappy Cooking

10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday

Never know what to do with all the leftover scraps of food in your fridge? This is the workshop for you. The Community Ecology Institute will guide you through ways to make your food last longer and give you ideas for storage of, and uses for, your leftover bits and pieces.

In the workshop, which will be at the Community Ecology Institute’s Freetown Farm in Columbia, you can taste scrap pesto, quick-pickled scraps and vinaigrette.

Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 16 and up.

Soothing Sound Bath

3-5 p.m. Sunday

Close out your weekend with a soothing sound bath at Yoga Haven Howard County in Marriottsville. You will listen to sounds of crystal singing bowls, gongs and other instruments as the vibrations wash away your stress and tension.

Tickets are $60.54 and are available until the start of the event.