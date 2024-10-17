This week in Howard County, there is no shortage of events — the hard part is picking your favorite. Whether you’re into outdoor concerts, birdwatching or getting in the spooky Halloween mood, there’s plenty to do for the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Haunted Experience

7-10 p.m. Friday

After the sun sets, venture out for a spooky hayride through winding trails where ghosts lurk — if you dare. As the hayride goes deep into the woods, the hairs on the back of your neck are sure to stand up as you listen to tales of ghosts, goblins and ghouls.

Howard County Recreation and Parks is partnering with the Elkridge Adult Athletic Association for this spine-tingling event for ages 7 and older. Tickets are $10 and cash only. The event will be held at Rockburn Branch Park West in Elkridge.

Pumpkin patch at Clark’s Elioak Farm

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday

The weekend’s forecast makes for the perfect fall day to pick a pumpkin to carve, pet some goats and weave your way through straw bale mazes. You can do all of that and more this weekend at Clark’s Elioak Farm in Ellicott City.

Although the pumpkin patch opened Sept. 14 and closes Nov. 3, this weekend has special events in store.

The $12 admission fee includes extra pony time, which includes brushing, hugging and taking photos with the ponies, free wagon rides on weekends and pig and goat races.

No advance tickets needed, and patrons can buy tickets at the farm. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Birdwatching

9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Head to the Howard County Conservancy and spend the day looking high in the sky to spot raptors gliding overhead during the late migratory period.

The free event will be led by Howard County Bird Club leaders Mary Lou Clark and Lynn Gregg.

Bike show

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

If you’re into motorcycles, this is the event for you. Head over to the Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship to buy, sell and swap motorcycle parts. There will also be a bike contest with prizes.

The free event begins at 10 a.m.

Happy haunted hayride

2-4 p.m. Sunday

If the haunted experience on Friday is too scary for you, don’t worry, there are less creepy options. The Happy Haunted Hayride is for children ages 2 to 7, and it’s friendly and cute without the scares.

The event will be at Rockburn Branch Park West; cost is $5 and cash only.

Pops Concert

4 p.m. Sunday

End your weekend with a nice evening outdoors listening to the Columbia Orchestra play your favorite tunes, such as the themes from “Star Wars” and “Mission: Impossible” and jazz to sway and dance to.

The free concert will be at the Chrysalis stage at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Trivia night

7 -10 p.m. Monday

Test your trivia knowledge at the newly opened Bark Social in Columbia. Go by yourself or bring a team of big-brained friends who you know will win the prize.

Humans get in for free, but if you bring your dog, your furry friend must be registered with current vaccines and have a Bark Social Club membership or a day pass to enter.

The event is free but registration is required.