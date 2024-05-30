The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Summer is almost here and with summer comes endless fun. Howard County is kicking off June with annual events like OEC Pride Fest and the Maryland Half Marathon and new activities like Poolside Pearl Pilates. Here’s a rundown of events through June 5.

Garden Tea & Tour

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday

Fancying a high tea service, but don’t want to cross the pond? No worries, there’s one happening right in your backyard. The Elkridge Furnace Inn is hosting a Garden Tea & Tour on Thursday.

The tea service, for guests 21 years and older, features a special menu of tea, quiche, soups and sweet treats, like scones.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets are $109 per guest. For more information contact Tracy Adkins at 410-313-7279 or tadkins@howardcountymd.gov.

Maryland Half Marathon

Half-marathon starts at 8 a.m., 5K run/walk starts 8:30 a.m., Saturday

Runners and walkers alike can get in their steps — and miles — on Saturday morning at the 16th annual Maryland Half Marathon in Maple Lawn.

The race supports the University of Maryland Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center’s cancer research and patient care.

Registration closes at 9 p.m. Friday. The 5K run/walk is $40 and the half-marathon is $75 through Thursday; the cost rises after midnight to $50 and $90, respectively.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Old Ellicott City Pride Fest

10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

National LGBTQ Pride Month kicks off Saturday, and downtown Old Ellicott City is ready to celebrate. The annual Pride Fest is a 12-hour party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all around downtown.

The day is filled with music, dancing and games. Some Main Street businesses are having specials, as well.

Starting at 1 p.m. is The Mascara Run bar crawl, for people 21 and older. Participants dressed in drag will dash from bar to bar doing shots and chugging beers. Participating spots include Phoenix Upper Main, Manor Hill, La Palapa’s, Trolley Stop, Backwater Books, AxGard, Grounded and Wine Bin.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Other events include a performance by the Baltimore Men’s Chorus, drag shows and a dance party. There are also kid-oriented events like a water balloon fight, carnival games and splatter paint.

Spring Chess Tournament

3-4 p.m. Saturday

The Howard County Home Educator Corp Leadership Academy is hosting a chess tournament for homeschoolers on Saturday afternoon. Beginners and seasoned players are invited to play chess at Christ Episcopal Church in Columbia.

The event is meant for participants to meet fellow chess enthusiasts, test out strategic moves and, of course, have fun.

Chess players must register and purchase a ticket for $12, while admission is free for spectators.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Poolside Pearl Pilates

8-9 a.m. Sunday

The Merriweather Lakehouse Hotel and THE pearl modern spa and wellness boutique are hosting Sunday morning pilates classes throughout June. The classes are taking place at the hotel’s rooftop lounge and pool area in Columbia.

The pilates class is for all levels. Yoga mats are available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. There will also be free towels and light bites including infused water, fruit kabobs and other snacks.

Tickets are $50 per person, and the cost includes a glass of champagne to be enjoyed after the class.

Touch A Truck

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Have a little one interested in fire trucks? In farming equipment? You’re in luck! The Lisbon Volunteer Fire Company is hosting a Touch A Truck event for curious minds.

There will be various kinds of farming and fire emergency equipment, as well as vehicles to climb and explore.

This free event is open to all ages.

Age-Friendly Fitness Lot opening

11 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday

Looking for a free way to incorporate fitness into your day? Howard County Recreation and Parks is opening an interactive fitness lot at Centennial Park North.

Anyone age 13 and older can use the new fitness area. At the ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, you can check out the new space and enjoy healthy snacks, drinks and giveaways.

The event is free but the county is requesting guests register by May 31.