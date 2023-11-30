7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

Is there anything not holiday-themed to do this week? Who cares! You could watch the immortal tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, shop holiday markets and eat a lot of chocolate during the week through Dec. 6.

Bah, humbug!

2 p.m. Thursday

Ghosts, Victorians, impoverished children plus themes of spiritual redemption and forgiveness — what more could you want for the holidays? Catch the Classic Theatre of Maryland’s second holiday production this season with the debut of “A Christmas Carol.” It runs concurrent with “White Christmas” on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, and with some matinee performances. $55-$75, plus fees.

The other Main Street

6-9 p.m. Friday

Strolling Main Street in Annapolis, it’s easy to forget the other historic commercial districts. Maryland Avenue and State Circle are home to a collection of small businesses that light up for the holidays. Together, 20 of them will hold an open house to kick off the holiday season. Free.

New lights display

7-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday

Tired of the same old holiday lights displays? Head to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville for the Fair Family Christmas. The new event is a drive-through display, limited to vehicles under 8 feet tall. $10 per vehicle.

Holiday markets

Saturday and Sunday

I could list these separately, or you could consider this two-day marathon of holiday shopping. Check out the Quaker Holiday Market at the Annapolis Friends Meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, then go to the West Annapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Round out the weekend with the Annapolis Sons and Daughters of Italy’s Italian Christmas Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission.

Can you have too much chocolate?

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

The Chocolate Binge Festival started in 2014 as a way to extend the popular First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street into the holiday season. It’s exactly what it sounds like. This year, the event features all sorts of chocolate desserts and drinks. Admission is $5 plus fees, with a package of 15 tasting tickets for $15.

High steppers

7:30 p.m. Monday

The Celts, an Irish music and dance group on national tour for 12 years, brings its holiday show “Christmas with The Celts” to Rams Head on Stage. $39.50, plus fees.

Maryland Grown

4-9 p.m. Wednesday