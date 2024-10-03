October is here. Sweater weather is finally arriving. And apple- and pumpkin-flavored drinks are within arm’s length at all times until spring.

There are many ways to soak up all that October has to offer, whether it’s trying a spooky brew at Manor Hill Brewing or walking around the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Ellicott City. This week also calls for celebration as it is the Jewish new year, with a Rosh Hashanah celebration open to all at Temple Isaiah in Fulton.

Whatever you chose to attend, there is plenty to keep you occupied for the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Rosh Hashanah in Our Park

2 p.m. Thursday

Celebrate the Jewish High Holy Day Rosh Hashanah with Temple Isaiah, a Reform congregation in Fulton. The afternoon event is open and free to all who want to celebrate the Jewish new year. Rabbi Craig Axler said this year’s celebration marks 12 years of Temple Isaiah hosting the family-friendly celebration. There will be activities, worship, music and the reading of the Torah.

In previous years, the event used to be called Rosh Hashanah in the Park, but it is now “our” park because the event is held at 20 acres in the back of the Temple Isaiah property.

The event begins at 2 p.m., and attendees can bring a picnic lunch, then at 2:45 p.m., there will be a family service led by the clergy and educators of the temple.

The event will close at 4:30 p.m. with a Tashlich service, in which sins are symbolically cast away to start the new year.

Anyone of any age is welcome to the free event. Registration is required.

That’s So Fetch: A Cabaret

7:30 p.m. Thursday

Get your “Mean Girls” on at The Collective Encore in Columbia Thursday evening to watch the Maryland Theatre Collective dazzle the crowd.

In “That’s So Fetch: A Cabaret,” the talented local cast will be sporting the iconic pink as seen in the movie, as they sing and dance the night away.

Whether you are seated at the bar, on the floor or in a booth, tickets are $27.85. Ticket sales end before the show.

Spooky season IPA

4-9 p.m. Friday

Get your spook on with an eerie black IPA making its return on Friday. Throw on your favorite sweater and head to Manor Hill Brewing to try the beer that is named after the ominous band of crows that inhabit the farm: “My Own Murder.”

The opaque-black beet has notes of dark chocolate, cocoa and a touch of orange.

No registration is required for the free event.

Wizarding Weekend on Magical Main

9:45 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday

Put on your robe, grab your wand and head to Old Ellicott City’s Main Street to see the familiar street transformed into a magical, wizarding world. For the fifth year, local businesses teamed up with the National Federation of the Blind to raise money for the organization in the Wizarding Weekend on Magical Main.

On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be a scavenger hunt throughout town, where the participating wizards may receive raffle tickets from the participating business owners. The tickets can be used to support your Hogwarts house in the House Cup.

Maps for the search can be purchased in Lot D for $5 a person and $10 a family, with all proceeds going to the National Federation of the Blind.

While you travel through town, be sure to keep an eye out for any and all fantastic beasts! And make sure you’re in your best wizarding outfit because at 3 p.m. each day, there will be a costume contest at Tiber Park.

After a full day of magic, wind down with a free viewing of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” in the Wine Bin parking lot at 8 p.m.

The event is free and registration is not required.

Every Step Counts Autism Walk and 5K Run

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Join the Autism Society of Maryland at Centennial Park in Ellicott City for the Every Step Counts Autism Walk and 5K Run to raise $120,000. There will be a family-friendly event village with inflatables, bubble and balloon artists, face painting, performers and characters in costume. There will also be prizes for the top teams and runners.

For those who do not want to run, there is a 4K walk and a 1K mellow strolling option.

Participants can register on site at 9 a.m. or online until 9:45 a.m. on Saturday. The 5K registration is $38.10; the 4K and 1K walk are $27.50. Children under age 11 are free but registration is required.

Drag brunch

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Put on your best brunch garb and end your weekend by taking in a drag performance at More Than Java Cafe at Savage Mill. Jasmine Lavoure Alexander and her family will light up the stage with their talents and artistry as you sip on mimosas and dance to the music.

General admission tickets are $44.52 and include admission to the show, a seat, the brunch buffet and one free mimosa or bloody mary. VIP tickets include a premium seat, bottomless mimosas or bloody marys, a dedicated server, and a meet and greet with a digital group photo keepsake.

Ticket sales end before the event.

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals show

Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Wednesday

Keep the middle of your week exciting and head to Merriweather Post Pavilion to groove to Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals Wednesday evening. The forecast is clear, so snag a lawn-section ticket — or under the pavilion if you prefer — and bring a blanket to watch the R&B, hip-hop and soul artist sing with the four-member R&B and funk band. Tickets are on sale for as low as $39.80.