There are lots of sidewalk tables in Annapolis, little places outside coffee shops and restaurants where you can grab a drink or a bite while watching the crowd go by.

Market Space is filled with tables from surrounding restaurants, and some open-air cafés are delightful when the weather is nice.

It all started in 2015 with Dinner Under the Stars, an alfresco experiment by the Inner West Street Association. Six restaurants set up tables on the closed-off first block of West Street from 6-10 p.m. every Wednesday, providing table service in a family atmosphere.

It worked, and the block is now illuminated with a string of lights to keep the event going past sunset.

In addition to the restaurants on the street, other places to eat are a few steps outside the block. There’s always something interesting to see at Gallery 57, a nonprofit gallery for local artists, and Mission Escape is open, too.

The event expands to one Saturday each month through Sept 24.

On Wednesday, Seth Kibel & The Kleztet is back, featuring the jazz clarinetist. Free admission.

Here are other great things to do through Aug. 13.

7 galleries

5-8 p.m.

Seven galleries are open for the Annapolis Art Walk, the 35th year of a tradition started by gallery owner Cynthia McBride to promote the city as a center for the visual arts.

McBride Gallery, Annapolis Pearl Gallery, Annapolis Marine Art Gallery, Gallery 57, Jo Fleming Contemporary Art, Maryland Hall and the MFA Circle Gallery will offer activities and exhibits.

Admission is free.

Dog bay afternoon

5-6 p.m. Friday

There are lots of ways to get out on the Chesapeake Bay in Annapolis, but there may only be one where you can take your pooch.

Watermark Cruises offers its Yappy Hour cruise, a one-hour tour of Annapolis waters from City Dock. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children, with 10% of ticket sales going to a local canine charity.

There is a bar with drinks and snacks for purchase. Dogs sail free.

Morning stretch

8 a.m. Saturday

Summer’s waning, and you know you’ve been meaning to do yoga at City Dock before major construction begins on the planned redevelopment.

Join Katrice Nelson for a vinyasa-style, meditative class that includes a short segment of upbeat movement. It’s part of the summer series offered by Healthy Bodies, Healthy Minds, a nonprofit offering wellness programs.

The session is free, but donations support ongoing programs.

Newgrass concert

6-8 p.m. Saturday

Swamp Donkey Newgrass, a band with musicians from Annapolis and Baltimore, performs Saturday as part of the Quiet Waters summer concert series.

The band plays a mashup of bluegrass, jazz, rock and pop. Bring blankets, chairs and picnic supplies, or check out the food trucks. Admission to the park for the concert is free.

Maker Maryland

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

The Made in Maryland festival features artisans and crafters, live jousting and other entertainment, plus local food, wines and craft brews.

The event is at Kurtz’s Beach in Pasadena. General admission is $15.

Local songs

7:30-10:30 p.m. Monday

Angie Miller will host the Second Monday Singer Songwriter series at 49 West Coffeehouse with Mark St. Pierre on percussion and guests Burnsie, Meg McDermott and David Augustus.

Admission is $15.