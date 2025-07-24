Judy Collins, a singer-songwriter who’s been performing for six decades, qualifies as a musical legend.

Legends occasionally come to Annapolis.

To celebrate her 85th birthday, Collins is touring two countries with 24 concerts. Her performance Saturday at Rams Head on Stage is in the middle of the yearlong event.

It’s been a lifetime since she won the Grammy for Best Folk Performance in 1969 for “Both Sides Now,” but it’s not like she’s been standing still since then.

Collins was nominated for Best Folk Album for “Silver Skies Blue” in 2017 and “Spellbound” in 2023, her 55th album and the first exclusively featuring her own songwriting.

She’s also a lifelong civic activist, bringing her celebrity voice to civil rights, landmine abolition and UNICEF. She’s advocated for improving mental health treatment.

Then there was that Best Pop Vocal Performance nomination for “Send in the Clowns” in 1976, from Stephen Sondheim’s play “A Little Night Music.” It’s an earworm, but not one without haters.

Tickets are $75-$95, plus taxes and fees.

Here are some other great things to do in the final week of July. Summer is going fast.

Summer carnival

5 p.m. Thursday

Summer is carnival time, with Tilt-a-Whirls, squirt gun races and cotton candy.

This week, the Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department kicks off its first carnival fundraiser. It’s hired one of the region’s go-to carnival producers, Jolly Shows of Annapolis, to operate the event at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville.

The carnival runs through Sunday, from 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Individual rides are one to three tickets, and tickets are $1.75 each. Booklets of tickets start at $40 for 30 tickets, with discounts for all-day wristbands starting at $28.

Celebrating bogs

1-3 p.m. Friday

Anne Arundel County has more bogs than any other Maryland county, soft, spongy ground that acts as a natural filter that cleans water seeping into the bay.

To celebrate International Bog Day — I did not make that up — Underwood & Associates, an environmental restoration company, is partnering with the Center for Ecosystem Recovery, Anne Arundel County Bureau of Watershed Protection and the Severn Riverkeeper for a sort of open house at Arden Bog.

Located in Arden on the Severn Park, the free event will include nature hikes, lessons on making your own bog, orchid origami and more. For more information, contact amanda@ecosystemrestoration.com.

Music at the Towne

5-8 p.m. Friday

Annapolis Towne Centre hosts a free outdoor concert at its Boathouse Pavilion on the fourth Friday of summer months.

This month, the Groove Spot Band takes the stage with Motown covers designed to get you on your feet. Surrounded by food and other activities, the concert is billed as a family-friendly Friday night.

Farm friendly

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Bridget and Matt Jones are working to keep her family’s 300-year-old Wildberry Farm in Crownsville going with events such as market mornings, featuring seasonal produce, eggs and other products.

Admission is free, with a food truck and home decor items also for sale.

Championship bout

6 p.m. Saturday

Demond Nicholson of Laurel and Immanuwell Aleem of Richmond will get in the ring at Live! Casino for a World Boxing Council light heavyweight title fight.

The fight is a rematch between Nicholson, 27-6-1, and Aleem, 21-3-3, who fought to a draw in 2016.

Other boxers on the card include local fighters Nasheed Smith, Brandon Chambers, Ahmad Jones, Tyler Langer, Ezri Turner, Nico Woods and Christian Vargas.

Tickets start at $150, including taxes and fees.

Waterborne art

6 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Watercolor Society opens “Maritime Paintings and Beyond,” a juried exhibit of works by members.

The show runs through Aug. 18 at the Annapolis Maritime Museum in Eastport. The opening reception Sunday is free, but admission to the museum is $7 on other days.

Remembering a Starr

7 p.m. Monday

John Starr was an Annapolis jazz artist and composer killed in a 2021 car accident.

“A Starry Starry Night” will raise funds to endow The John Starr Memorial Musicians Scholarship Fund, which will offer music scholarships in his memory.

Produced by the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, the concert at at Rams Head On Stage will feature original songs by Jimi Davies, Michael K, Skribe, Tim Atkinson, Alexander Peters, Sweet Leda, Danah Denice, Brandt Wolfcat, Leslie Webber, PJ Thomas, Doug Segree, Jimmy Jacobs with Tom Fridrich, and Timmie Metz.

Tickets are $25.