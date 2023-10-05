7 things to do in Annapolis in the next 7 days

It’s the first of two boat show weekends in Annapolis, but there’s more to do than just gawk over that trawler you’ve dreamed of piloting into the sunset. You could take in a musical comedy, catch some blues music, see a burlesque or support local police. Here are seven of the best things on the calendar through Oct. 12.

Boat show, Boat show!

Thursday-Sunday

Right about now, City Dock in Annapolis is awash in boats, with floating docks stretching far into the harbor. It will stay that way as Annapolis Boat Shows stages this season’s final in-water boating extravaganza over consecutive long weekends. Thousands of people attend the Annapolis Powerboat Show each fall, where they have a chance to tour hundreds of boats and tents full of gear on display from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The show breaks down immediately afterward as the power boats make way for the Annapolis Sailboat show from Oct. 12 to 15.

Highlights of the 50th season include a discussion Thursday about the state of Maryland boat building, 19 new model premieres and a demo dock where select models are available for a trial run.

Tickets for preview day on Thursday, when serious buyers have a little more room to roam, are $38.25 plus fees. General Admission for adults is $23.25 plus fees, with discounts available for children and active-duty military personnel (Sunday only) and if you buy a two-day ticket.

Hamlisch and Simon

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Broadway actors Elissa DeMaria and Sean Hayden will perform in “They’re Playing Our Song,” a Marvin Hamlisch-Neil Simon musical comedy about writing a musical. The limited-run show is part of the Broadway in Annapolis series and features the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra, the Annapolis Chorale and the Chamber Chorus at Maryland Hall. $50 plus fees.

Faith & Blue

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Annapolis Police Department will take part in the National Observance of Faith & Blue Weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday with a first responders service at First Baptist Church, followed by a moment of silence at noon on Saturday in honor of fallen first responders and a community festival at People’s Park from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The events are part of an effort to bring resolution and reconciliation between the community and law enforcement. Free.

Return to Annapolis

7 p.m. Saturday

Here’s an act you don’t see every day. Former Naval Academy football player Chris Nurthen turned to professional music after his active-duty service in the Navy was finished. Now living in Memphis, Tennessee, he offers Americana-influenced musical storytelling in the “SweetNur HouseShow.” He’ll set up his converted horse trailer/food truck and perform on the community stage at Annapolis Town Center. $15 plus fees. Optional $4 donation to Let’s Chow, an Annapolis nonprofit that helps veterans set up food truck businesses.

Adulting Halloween

7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday

If trick-or-treating is for kids, the “Creepshow Peepshow” is Halloween for adults. Tippitywitchet Productions brings its Maryland burlesque and variety show to ArtFarm Annapolis, offering a retelling of infamous local legends. In-person tickets start at $20.

A sick tour

11 a.m. Monday

Historic Annapolis is leading tours of the historic William Paca House this month highlighting sickness, treatments and mourning rituals of the past. “Spirits of the Past: Disease, Death, and Mourning” focuses on 18th-century medical practices of women, contributions of the enslaved, local physicians and medicinal plants. The tour will be offered on eight additional dates in October. $15, with discounts available for HA members and veterans.

Singing the Blues

7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday