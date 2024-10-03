On the water

Thursday-Sunday and Oct. 10-14

It’s October in Annapolis, and that means boat shows. First up is the Annapolis Powerboat Show, which features 370 boats on land and in the water at City Dock. Twenty boats will be available for sea trials, five of them electric.

Tents at City Dock will be filled with displays of nautical gear and accessories, electronics, communication equipment, plus information on education, charter companies and clubs. St. Mary’s Cove, accessed by water taxi, is set up for used boats on sale. More than 30 workshops will offer information on buying used boats, planning your trip around the Great Loop and pet CPR.

The show breaks down on Monday to make way for the Annapolis Sailboat Show, which runs from Oct. 10-14.

Advance one-day tickets start at $23, or $30 at the gate. Discounts are available for seniors, military and children.

Concert season opens

Friday-Sunday

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra opens its fall season with two contemporary composers as part of its anniversary celebration of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo will lead the ASO concert through the first Annapolis performance of William Grant Still’s “Afro-American Symphony.” The Masterworks Series concert also includes “Pasajes” by Pulitzer Prize-winning Cuban-American composer Tania León and guest pianist Brian Ganz joining the orchestra for Mozart’s Symphony No. 23.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra launched its 63rd season Oct. 4, 2024, with performances at Maryland Hall and the Strathmore Music Center. This season marks the 20th led by Artistic Director and Conductor José-Luis Novo. (Richard Brown)

“We are thrilled to unveil our Season 63 lineup, which promises to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and the enduring power of music to unite us,” said Novo, starting his 20th season with the orchestra. “As we embark on this journey, we invite our community to join us in honoring the Year of Civil Rights in Maryland while embracing the spirit of belonging that lies at the heart of our shared humanity.”

The performance takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Maryland Hall in Annapolis. A Sunday afternoon concert takes place at the Strathmore Music Center in Bethesda.

Tickets range from $39.75 to $100.75, plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available for ASO members, students, active military, law enforcement, and other first responders.

Public radio vibe

8 p.m. Friday

NRP journalist Ari Shapiro has a side gig, singing and telling stories. His new show “Thank You For Listening: An Evening of Stories & Songs” comes to Rams Head on Stage before touring more than 20 U.S. and Canadian cities. Tickets are $60, plus taxes and fees.

Woof & Steins

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

Friendly dogs on leashes are invited to Annapolis Towne Center for “Barktoberfest,” a Peake Social fundraiser for the Anne Arundel SCPA. Dog costume contests, German style beer and Bavarian food are scheduled. Free, but registration required.

Two-wheeled tour

7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday

You can bike around Annapolis anytime, but only one day can you tour Anne Arundel County with 1,000 other cyclists in the Lifeline 100.

The annual ride includes routes from as short as a spin around the Kinder Farm Park parking lot for the newest cyclists to a 100-kilometer tour for experienced riders. Registration is limited, but there were still slots available Thursday morning, and riders for the longest course must be done by 5:30 p.m. when support stations close.

Registration starts at $45 plus taxes and fees for the 15-mile route and tops out at $70 for the century ride, which covers 65 miles. Youth events are free. Proceeds benefit area charities and nonprofits.

Garden Party

Noon-3 p.m. Sunday

Historic Annapolis is hosting a garden party for William and Mary Paca, or at least reenactors playing the founding father and his wife, in their restored garden at the William Paca House & Garden.

They’ll talk about food and entertaining during the 18th century. The party is included with the $5 admission to the Paca Garden. No outside food is permitted.

Watercolorful

6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

ArtFarm Annapolis continues its fall series of classes with the second in a monthly workshop series on watercolors. Intended for beginners and experienced painters looking to work on their brushstrokes, the class will focus on botanicals and plants. Students are encouraged to bring a photo of their subject, but references will be available. $75 plus taxes and fees.