7 things to do in Annapolis: Pride parade, Let’s Go Music Festival and plein air painting

Three days in Crownsville

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Music festival season continues this weekend with the Let’s Go! Music Festival at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. The lineup includes 29 bands across two stages, with headliners Live and Collective Soul on Friday; 311, Cold War Kids and Lit on Saturday; and Chris Young and Kip Moore on Sunday. Pass prices vary and are listed here.

Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

Annapolis loves every parade, but this year’s Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival will be simply fantastic. Themed “Express Yourself: Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth,” the parade follows a familiar route, stepping off at noon from the intersection of Amos Garrett Boulevard and West Street and continuing along West to Calvert Street.

The theme of this year’s Annapolis Pride and Parade Festival is “Express Yourself: Protecting LGBTQIA+ Youth.” (Courtesy of Annapolis Pride)

The festival follows on West Street between Church Circle and Calvert Street from noon to 5 p.m., featuring music on two stages as well as weddings by county Clerk of Circuit Court Scott Poyer. The headliner act is Whatever Mike. Music food and entertainment continue at an official after-party.

Eat Greek

Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

The Annapolis Greek Festival returns with food, music and dancing at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church.

Home with the Blues

Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Annapolis Blues FC plays its first home game of the minor league soccer season at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium against FC Frederick. The team has sold 3,000 season tickets in its first season, and although the stadium seats more than 30,000, that’s not nothin’! $10-$12.

The Annapolis Blues football club - aka soccer - will play Frederick Saturday in the season home opener at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Courtesy of Annapolis Blues)

Paint the town

June 4-21

Paint Annapolis is an outdoor painting competition that has attracted artists to Annapolis for 22 years. Over the week, 30 artists taking part in the juried competition run by the Maryland Federation of Art will be joined by dozens of public and student plein air painters as they spread out to explore the city. The week starts with Dueling Brushes, continues with an awards ceremony and wraps up with exhibitions in two locations. Free to observe or attend the exhibits.

Art from Ukraine

Sunday, noon

It’s the final days for “ICONS in Transformation,” a contemporary Christian art exhibit of works by Ukrainian expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska on display at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church. The next guided tour is Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. The exhibit closes June 11.

A little ‘CUBEMUSIC’

Saturday-Aug. 30

Artist Craig Colorusso is making noise at Maryland Hall. The artist will install three exhibits featuring sound, light and sculpture at the arts center lawn. “SUN BOXES,” a solar-powered sound installation comprising twenty speakers, will be on exhibit from Sunday to June 10 while the artist is in residence at Maryland Hall. The “PATH OF THE BUMBLEBEE” is an interactive song piece composed of 25 blocks stacked in various columns at different heights. It will become part of the permanent collection at the Maryland Hall campus beginning Saturday.

Finally, “CUBEMUSIC,” six 48-inch by 48-inch aluminum cubes emanating different light and chord patterns, will be on exhibit in the Chaney Gallery through Aug. 30. Free exhibits. Yoga sessions and guided tours are available.