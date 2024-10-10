Wow, Annapolis. Those are some really big gourds.

Bump Moyer, the son of two former Annapolis mayors, does the honors. Each fall, he drives four hours to northwest Pennsylvania to buy the biggest pumpkins he can find at the annual Great Public Commonwealth Weigh-off.

We’re talking really big. More than 1,000 pounds apiece.

He trucks nine back to Maryland’s state capital, where he works for the city Department of Recreation and Parks, and with the help of donated city forklift crews, moves them into positions around town.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

For selfies. This is the annual Great Annapolis Pumpkins promotion by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership.

Farmers compete in the annual Pennsylvania Great Pumpkin Growers Association weigh-off in Dayton. Bump Moyer brought some of the monsters back to Annapolis. (Bump Moyer)

Partnership Director Erik Evans said his nonprofit spent around $15,000 this year buying, transporting, setting up the pumpkins and — on Oct. 28-29 — carving them into jack-o-lanterns.

Nancy Baker, a past competitor on the Food Channel’s “Halloween Wars” and “Road to Halloween Wars” series, will do the honors. She is a local art teacher, and her food art has appeared at Disney Marvel, Bush Gardens, Sea World, Hello Fresh, and the National Zoo.

The promotion works like this. Take a selfie, post it on your favorite social media challenge with the tag #GreatAnnapolisPumpkins and @VisitAnnapolis to be entered into a contest for fun prizes.

The pumpkins are located at the Annapolis Visitors Center, St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, the Maryland Inn, Main Street at Francis Street, Maryland Avenue at State Circle, Market Space, Historic Annapolis Museum, the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center (named for Moyer’s father. His mother is Ellen Moyer, another former mayor).

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Full disclosure, my wife is a member of the partnership but didn’t ask me to do this. I just like big pumpkins.

Who doesn’t?

Boat show, part deux

Thursday-Monday

Just when you thought it was safe to go back downtown, the Annapolis Sailboat Show opens opens its four-day run at City Dock.

In the same place where powerboats filled the water just a few days ago, this year’s sailboat show includes 14 debut models, product innovations and corporate sales programs. Boats range from small to huge cruising models. Acres of tents are crammed into the area, filled with displays from vendors.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The show opens at 10 a.m. daily. Advance one-day tickets start at $23, or $30 at the gate. Discounts are available for seniors, military and children.

The Annapolis Sailboat show runs from Thursday through Sunday at City Dock. (JOSH DAVIDSON)

Watch this

Thursday-Saturday

If you’re looking to get out of Annapolis during the boat show, consider Time Out 2024, the 12th annual watch fair that is hosted by Little Treasury Jewelers in Gambrills.

The three-day event spans multiple sites at the Village at Waugh Chapel and is described by organizers as the largest watch sponsored by a jeweler in the United States. Manufacturers of new brands will display their watches on Thursday, with 20 representatives of established brands displaying their models.

The event also includes food and music. Free admission.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Ride the ride

Friday-Sunday

Hundreds of professional and amateur BMX riders will be in Severn this weekend for the USA BMX East Coast Nationals.

The three-day competition will be held at Chesapeake BMX at Severn Danza Park. Races begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday. Notable riders include 12-year-old Marshall “The Kid” Warner, who ranked number 10 in the nation in his classification.

Parking is $10 per day, but admission to the stands is free.

Make this

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Artist Jabari Jefferson will lead the creation of a community art piece for a coming exhibit at the Banneker-Douglass-Tubman Museum.

Participants will sort and cut materials, which Jefferson will later transform into a large, mixed-media installation featured in the Sacred Spaces exhibit. The workshop will focus on Jabari’s mixed-media techniques and the artistic potential of everyday, repurposed objects.

Free, but tickets are required.

Play this

Saturday-Monday

The 65th annual U.S. Armed Forces Open Chess Championship takes places over three days at the Naval Academy.

Open to active-duty military, veterans, ROTC students and academy midshipmen, the five-round tournament has limited spaces left for players. Priority is given to midshipmen. Players must also be a member of the U.S. Chess Federation.

Opening date

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters kick off a national tour of their new album, “Love & Hate in Desperate Places” at the Rams Head on Stage.

Thornton, better known as an actor from films such as “Friday Night Lights” than as a musician, fronts the ’60s rock band making its 17th release. Tickets start at $45 plus taxes and fees.