Two of the best-known arts companies in Annapolis will join up Saturday for a concert at Maryland Hall aimed at hooking young audiences on classical music and dance.
The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra and the Ballet Theatre of Maryland will perform in an annual event blending orchestral masterpieces with Broadway tunes.
The orchestra will perform seven pieces by composers Antonín Dvořák, Johann Sebastian Bach, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Johann Strauss Jr, and Igor Stravinsky. It will also include works by Scott Joplin and Leonard Bernstein.
Dancers Cindy Case, Karissa Kralik, Lauren Martinez, Victoria Siracusa, Isaac Martinez, Diego Sosa and Michael West Jr. will perform original choreography by Martinez, Sosa and West.
Tickets to the 11 a.m. concert are $10 per person.
Here are some other great things to do in the coming week.
Laughs in a bar
7 p.m. Friday
Stand-up comedian Christine O’Dea, a frequent performer at the DC Improv Comedy Club, will headline the Beer Run Comedy show upstairs at Stan and Joe’s Saloon.
Thezz Grimes will join her in a show hosted by Stephen Baxley. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door, plus taxes and fees.
Parade and festival
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday
Rain scrubbed the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade in April, prompting the annual event to be rescheduled to May 10.
The rescheduled parade starts at Amos Garrett Boulevard, heads down West Street to Church Circle, and then ends on Calvert Street with the African Diaspora Festival. Free.
Crack O’Noon
Noon Saturday
It is over very fast, but if you can get to the Spa Creek Bridge — or the Eastport Bridge, as they call it on the other side — you can join the .05K Bridge Run.
Yes, it’s true. Runner’s World magazine once called it “the least challenging athletic event ever conceived.” But that belies the potential for costumes and other silliness.
Tickets are $30 plus taxes and benefit the Maritime Republic of Eastport charitable programs. Registration closes at midnight Friday.
Historic gardening
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
If your Saturday is full, you can still catch the William Paca Garden Plant Sale.
Historic Annapolis raises over 8,000 plants — perennials, annuals, trees, vines, and vegetable starts — representing the restored garden at the William Paca House, home to one of Maryland’s signers of the Declaration of Independence.
Admission is free, with plants priced individually.
Travel by water
10 a.m. Monday
You can travel Annapolis by water, even if you don’t own a boat.
The Watermark Water Taxi service runs daily through the fall boat shows on Spa and Back creeks. Fares range from $4 to $9.
Fair remembering
8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Maryland State Archives will open an exhibit on Maryland’s connection to the 1893 World’s Fair.
“Maryland on the World’s Stage: The 1893 Chicago World’s Fair” features tickets, artifacts, images and the fight to represent Maryland’s diverse population.
Many of the artifacts come from a small box documenting the state’s involvement in the fair, which has rarely been seen by the public. Combined with other items, the exhibit offers a time capsule of Maryland in the year of the fair.
The exhibit replaces “Archives Roots: The Collaborative Research of Alex Haley and Phebe Robinson Jacobsen.”
Starting in 2022, it celebrated the correspondence between the author of “Roots: An American Saga” and the archivist who helped him identify the ship that carried his enslaved ancestor to Annapolis.
Admission is free during archives hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
