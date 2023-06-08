Tides and Tunes

Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m.

The weather is warm and the days are long, and that means weekly outdoor concerts are in season through summer. There are several locations to try these events, which are often free and almost always feature local bands.

This week, consider Tides and Tunes at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park in Eastport, with Timmie Metz and Tambo. The concerts are free, but donations are accepted to support the museum and its programs. Food and beverages for sale.

City Dock Tango

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.

Do you tango? Those who do look forward to the return each summer of milongas — dances — on Friday nights with every three-quarter moon at City Dock. And, if you don’t know how, lessons start at 6 p.m.

Music is provided by the Tango Reo Quintet and DJ Mark Sakowski. Free, but donations requested.

Secret Garden Tour

Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m

Private gardens in the historic district hold a collection of beautiful homes, including some of the great Annapolis colonial mansions. This self-guided tour offers an exploration of gardens that epitomize the goals of the home gardener: to have a beautiful space filled with flowers, trees, shrubs, grasses and other elements.

Tour begins at Hammond-Harwood House and benefits its continuing restoration. $35.

Wildberry Farm and Market

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Matt and Bridget Jones have been working to make their little farm in Crownsville a destination for fresh food since 2019. This weekend is a good chance to check out their progress post-pandemic when they have their first farm day of the season with an assortment of 60 small businesses plus fresh eggs and produce. Information can be found at the farm and market’s website.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

That’s a lot of bull

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bullride Mania brings its rodeo to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, featuring professional roping, barrel racing, “mutton busting” and bull riding. $5-$20

Classical finale

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra wraps ups its season with violinist Qing Li of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at Maryland Hall. The LSO is conducted by Anna Binneweg. $25, free for students.

It’s the garage party!

Wednesday, 4 to 6 p.m.

How many cities host a party when they open a new garage? Annapolis will hold its grand (re)opening for the Noah Hillman Garage with live music, giveaways and free parking. The garage closed in April 2022, was demolished and replaced.

The garage is being used to help fund a renovation of City Dock, which will involve moving parking spaces and address “sunny day” flooding related to climate change. The garage has 165 more spaces than the old garage and a number of payment features, public restrooms, electric vehicle charging stations, solar panels and pickle ball courts on the top deck.

The new garage will offer free parking through June 19 to encourage residents and visitors to use it. The party is over June 20, when parking enforcement begins.