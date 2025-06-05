If you noticed people standing with easels and paintbrushes around town this week, you’ve captured the essence of Paint Annapolis.

The annual plein air competition started last weekend and is now part of an expanded Annapolis Arts Week, which has grown this year to include a partnership with the county arts council for Anne Arundel Arts Month.

The result is more visual and performing arts than you can swing a paintbrush at. Here are some of the highlights.

You can tour the wide diversity of Annapolis murals with a new, self-guided walking tour that uses QR codes to open videos, facts and more.

Art on the Avenue transforms Maryland Avenue into an evening of art, music and fun from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 6.

The Maryland Arts Federation opens the Paint Annapolis exhibition with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The exhibit runs through June 21.

Jimi Haha, a veteran of the Annapolis music scene, kicks off a free Songwriter Series at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Tuesday on the upper level of Concourse A. Local musicians will play through June.

More Annapolis events start June 12 during arts week, which kicks off with a weekend festival called Bounce.

Festival time

3 p.m. Friday

Warm, dry weather is finally here, and that means outdoor festivals.

The Let’s Go! Festival takes place for two days at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville. This year’s headliners are Young the Giant and Third Eye Blind.

Admission starts at $75 plus taxes and fees.

On stage

7:30 p.m. Friday

The Pasadena Theatre Co., an amateur troupe performing since 1978, premieres its new production, “Puffs,” at Anne Arundel Community College.

The show is a spoof of the Harry Potter entertainment universe, looking at the well-known story of a boy wizard and his magical boarding school from the vantage of the least-involved student house, the Puffs.

The show runs two weekends, with 2:30 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $18-$23, plus taxes and fees.

Pride month

7 p.m. Saturday

Les Folies Derriere and Tippitywitchet Productions bring their burlesque farce “Muppet Babes” to ArtFarm Annapolis for a Pride Month show.

General admission to the adults-only show is $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

In the garden

3 p.m. Sunday

Soprano Natalie Conte, tenor Louis Tiemann and mezzo soprano Elizabeth Sarian of the Maryland Opera will perform arias and ensembles outdoors in the Sounds of Summer.

General admission to the concert at the William Paca House and Gardens is $25, or $10 for children.

Summer song

Monday 7:30 p.m.

Broadway powers this month’s cabaret performance at the Classic Theatre of Maryland.

Resident artists Sally Boyett, Stephanie Meadowcroft, Kristianna Pierre Dillworth and John Pruessner will sing.

The June show repeats on Tuesday. Tickets are $78-$85, plus taxes and fees.

Fast times

6 p.m. Wednesday

Here’s another chance to prove just how fast you can be.

The third and final Annapolis Striders spring track meet gives runners a shot at finishing 3,200-, 1,600-, 800-, 400-, 200- and 100-meter races at Annapolis High School.

No starting blocks, no medals, just endurance and speed. Same-day registration is $5.