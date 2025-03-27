Seventy films in four days. Could you possibly see them all?

No.

Whether you’re crazy about the Annapolis Film Festival or going for the first time, there are secrets to navigating this massive cultural event. There are spotlighted films, films with special themes, movies with local connections, and a variety of lectures, panel discussions and conversations.

Festival co-founder Lee Anderson offered this quick guide to making the most of this four-day production.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Use the tools at the festival website to pick the films that interest you most.

There are the big screenings, like “The Ballad of Wallis Island,” opening the festival Thursday at 7:15 p.m. It is a story about a music fan who learns what happens when your dream of a favorite band’s reunion concert goes awry.

The emotional drama “Lilly,” starring Patricia Clarkson as Lilly Ledbetter, tells the story of the factory worker’s fight for pay equality. It is the closing screening of this year’s Annapolis Film Festival. (Annapolis Film Festival)

You could look for local connections.

Annapolis natives Tim and Trevor White are showing their latest film, “The Threesome,” also about the consequences of a dream come true. It’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Maryland Hall.

Pick your favorites based on the added content.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Director David Usui, Tangier Island residents and environmental activists will join a panel discussion after showings of “Been Here, Stay Here” at 12:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Asbury United Methodist Church.

The documentary explores the likelihood that the Chesapeake Bay island will vanish under rising seas within two decades.

There are also six films made in Maryland, and another seven in a free student film showcase.

You could go for the highlights, like “One to One: John & Yoko.” The British documentary about the final months of Lennon’s life with Ono in Greenwich Village is the centerpiece this year. It’s at Maryland Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Or you could go with films that hit topics popular in Annapolis, such as director Joe Wein’s “76 Days Adrift.” The documentary examining solo sailor Stephen Callaghan’s harrowing experience after a whale disabled his boat starts at noon Saturday at Maryland Hall. Callaghan will join a panel discussion after the screening.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Director Joe Wein’s “76 Days Adrift” is the sailing showcase documentary at this year’s Annapolis Film Festival. (Annapolis Film Festival)

Showings take place at venues across the city. You can buy tickets for single showings or events, from $20-$25, attend the opening night show and party for $50, or splurge on a pass for $100 to $350.

Films do sell out, so move fast. Online sales close at midnight before each showing, with the box office at Room 205 in Maryland Hall open 15 minutes before films start and end each day.

Here are some other great things to do in the coming week.

All your stuff

10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Is grandma’s hand-carved merganser decoy a piece of junk, or is it a valuable piece of folk art? What is a merganser, anyway?

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Eastport Civic Association is bringing appraiser Todd Peenstra back to the Eastport Democratic Club for its third appraisal road show community fundraiser.

For $15 per item, Peenstra will provide a value and sometimes an explanation. There are two sessions, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. A $10 donation is recommended for spectators. Doors open at noon.

Party like it’s 1922

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Janet Paulsen will celebrate the 100th anniversary of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s great American novel, “The Great Gatsby,” with a dance party at Live Arts Maryland’s Annapolis Mall studio.

Accompanied by the 15-piece Hotel Paradise Orchestra, Paulsen will perform music from the Roaring Twenties captured in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s critique of the American Dream.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Tickets are $30, plus taxes and fees. A VIP table for four is $610, plus taxes and fees. Discounts are available for students, seniors and the military.

Celebrating JYB

9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday

Junkyard Band, a D.C. group that’s been playing crank-style hip-hop since long before it became popular in the ‘90s, will bring its anniversary tour to Club Vibe.

Tickets start at $30 plus taxes and fees.

Tree immersion

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Laura Falvey, a certified guide with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy, will talk about the idea of forest bathing at Kinder Farm Park.

The concept is a slow walk along trails, like those at Kinder Farm Park, to clear your mind and reset. Participants immerse themselves in the trees and nature as a mental health exercise.

Admission is $3.

Bulgarian duet

7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Violinist Georgy Valtchev and pianist Lora Tchekoratova perform at St. John’s College’s Key auditorium in “Musical Treasures from Bulgaria,” a free concert arranged by World Artists Experiences and the Embassy of Bulgaria.

The duo, performing together since 1996, regularly commission works by American composers and perform them in Bulgaria. It also introduces Balkans music to audiences in the United States.

Final voting for regatta poster

Through April 4

The Hospice Cup is a well-known fundraiser, but you might not know that voting is underway for the annual charity regatta poster.

Twenty-two works of art are on the Maryland Federation of the Arts website. Vote for up to five, and the winner will be announced on April 16.